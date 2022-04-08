What makes something “metal”? Kevin Schlieb (Jaeden Martell), the drummer in the two-man metal band asks himself this at the beginning of Metal Lords. Is it about commitment and sacrifice? Or could it be about the devil? Sticking it to the man? Maybe denim? Kevin might not have it figured out, but their lead singer and guitarist Hunter Sylvester (Adrian Greensmith) seems to know exactly what metal is all about. Hunter’s dream is to become one of the metal greats, whereas Kevin originally just played the drum in marching band to get out of P.E.

Kevin and Hunter have been friends for years, and it’s clear that Hunter’s ambitions have dominated this relationship. While Kevin is quiet and mostly goes with the flow, Hunter’s confidence and determination have made heavy metal the focal point on this friendship. With their high school’s battle of the bands coming up, Hunter sees this as an opportunity as the band’s first step to greatness, and an opportunity to show the school’s other band Mollycoddle, with their Ed Sheeran covers and unfocused drummer, that Skullfucker is the real deal.

Directed by Peter Sollett (Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Raising Victor Vargas) and written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss, Metal Lords thinks it’s a Hunter, when it’s really a Kevin. In this film about the power of music and a deep love for metal in particular, Metal Lords never quite manages to rock.

As it unravels, Metal Lords becomes more about the various ways to handle anger than it is about music. Hunter has a short fuse, which he takes out on his bullies at school and his father (Brett Gelman) by spending thousands of dollars at Guitar Center. Kevin’s anger is more of a slow burn, as he quietly accepts Hunter’s verbal abuse and begins to separate himself from this friendship. Kevin meets Emily Spector (Isis Hainsworth), another quiet student who excels with the cello, and is prone to outbursts when she skips taking her medication. Kevin and Emily get closer as Kevin tries to recruit Emily into the band, while Hunter proclaims that “no Yokos” are allowed in Skullfucker.

Metal Lords is at its best when it focuses on the music and how it can unite, rather than tear apart. Kevin and Emily’s relationship grows out of a shared love for metal music, as they both try to become better musicians to play these songs. This is at its most charming as the two attempt to learn Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” and in particular, we can see Kevin’s love and dedication for metal growing the more he learns. Martell and Hainsworth are both wonderful in their scenes together, as we see this young love blossoming.

Yet Metal Lords struggles to reckon with the issues that these high school students have in terms of their rage issues. While the audience can see that Hunter clearly has some issues that he has to deal with, as his aggression frequently gets out of hand, the film takes far too long to deal with these problems head-on. When Hunter finally does get help, he is told that there’s nothing wrong with him, that his love of metal excuses his behavior. It isn’t until late in the third act that he finds his own redemption arc on his own terms, but by that point, it’s hard to come around on this character.

Similarly, Metal Lords makes some questionable choices when it comes to handling Emily’s anger issues. After Emily and Kevin strike up a relationship, she stops taking her medicine, claiming that Kevin is her “happy pill.” While it’s meant to be romantic in the film, it’s an odd statement to make about how to tackle such issues, as if finding the right person is enough to alter chemical imbalances.

Metal Lords has its heart in the right place, and its love for metal is truly apparent—even though it does occasionally feel like people much older proclaiming this love through much younger ciphers. But Metal Lords ends just when it feels like it’s finding its footing, with its characters taking too much time to address their flaws, leaving the music and the bonds that have been formed via the music, on the back burner for too long.

Rating: C+

Metal Lords is now streaming on Netflix.

