Weiss also shares a fun story about taking the 'Game of Thrones' cast to see Metallica and their reaction to the music.

With director Peter Sollet’s Metal Lords now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to D.B. Weiss (writer-producer) and Tom Morello (executive music producer) about making the heavy metal high school movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Metal Lords is about two friends (Adrian Greensmith and Jaeden Martell) that decide to form a heavy metal band to compete in the Battle of the Bands. Unfortunately, finding a bassist is a struggle, and it’s not until they recruit Isis Hainsworth that they have a chance to win. Like all high school set movies, the film also deals with hormones, parents, fellow students, and teen angst. Metal Lords also stars Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and Joe Manganiello.

During the interview, Weiss and Morello talked about how they wrote “Machinery of Torment” (the finale song in the Metal Lords), how the film was shaped in the editing room, how they picked which Metallica and Guns N’ Roses songs for the movie, what bands people should listen to if they’re just getting into heavy metal, and what band they’d love to see if they could go back in time. In addition, Weiss gives an update on The Three-Body Problem, which is the first series Weiss and David Benioff are working on after Game of Thrones. The sci-fi series adaptation follows the story of mankind’s first contact with aliens from a planet known as Trisolaris and the friction between the two groups that follows.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

D.B. Weiss and Tom Morello

If they could go back in time to see a band, who would they see and in what year?

Who are the two or three bands for people not familiar with heavy metal need to listen to?

Weiss talks about taking the Game of Thrones cast to see Metallica and their reaction to the music.

How did they pick the Metallica and Guns N’ Roses songs in the film?

How did they write “Machinery of Torment” for the film?

Weiss gives an update on The Three-Body Problem.

How was Metal Lords shaped in the editing room in ways they weren’t expecting?

And check out the film's official synopsis here:

Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan —is there any other kind?— who knows his history and can shred. His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands.

