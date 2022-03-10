The largely underrepresented (and frequently misrepresented) heavy metal community can look forward to early April. Metal Lords, the musical comedy written by Game of Thrones creator D.B. Weiss has finally gotten its first trailer, and it seems like the cast has got their metal attitude on for a fun and loud ride.

The Netflix movie follows a group of kids that decide to start a heavy metal band in order to make history at the lame Battle of the Bands. The trailer reveals a high school setting that we all know, but with a twist: the only two kids that are into heavy metal are trying to recruit members for their band, and that means convincing others that this musical genre is as good as any. Luckily for them, one of the possible members certainly has the heavy metal attitude they are looking for.

Also revealed by the trailer is the fact that Metal Lords might play out like a School of Rock of sorts, but this time with the kids taking into their own hands to learn the craft and history of the music style they decided to embrace. The question is, how will their parents take it? We’ll have to wait for the ultimate showdown at the Battle of the Bands to find out.

Metal Lords is directed by Peter Sollet, who’s no stranger to telling stories about kids obsessing over obscure music styles: he also directed Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, which had teenagers seeking a special and secret concert of an indie rock band. The script is penned by six-time Emmy winner Weiss, who not only rose to prominence for developing and writing HBO’s Game of Thrones, but also is attached to adapt the high profile sci-fi series The Three-Body Problem for Netflix. The cast of Metal Lords features Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and Joe Manganiello.

Metal Lords premieres on Netflix on April 8. Check out the trailer below:

And check out the film's official synopsis here:

Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan —is there any other kind?— who knows his history and can shred. His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands.

