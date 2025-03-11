Apple and Metallica are inviting audiences off to never-never land thanks to a new immersive experience that will get fans closer than they’ve ever been before to the legendary rockers. Arriving on March 14, the latest Apple Vision Pro concert experience takes center stage, transporting viewers to Mexico City during last year’s sold-out second-year finale of the M72 World Tour. A newly dropped trailer teases what will only become bigger, louder, and all-encompassing when the title arrives later this week. Featuring tunes like “Whiplash,” “One,” and “Enter Sandman,” the band’s energy will be magnetic as a stadium packed with diehard fans stand on their feet and cheer on the iconic musicians.

In the opening seconds of the teaser for Metallica, viewers tag along with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo as they make their way onto the stage to play the sold-out show. Even in the first look, it’s obvious that the depth of the Apple Vision Pro concert will make fans really feel like they’re part of the magic. Rub elbows with those lucky enough to be part of the Snake Pit and tour around the stage, getting into the space of the musicians while they’re in the zone — just be sure to duck when Ulrich twirls his sticks. Feeding off Metallica’s magnetic energy has never been so wonderful — and you won’t even break into a sweat.

Apple Vision Pro’s Cutting Edge Technology

Now — for those who appreciate the technical specs — here’s all the jargon. The Apple Vision Pro is the only place where fans can get this level of storytelling experience, as it features ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio to make it feel as lifelike as possible. If you’re interested in testing out the equipment before you buy it, book a demo at your local Apple Store that will feature the event’s performance of “Whiplash” — just a taste of what’s to come when the band gets to work in Metallica.

In a statement paired with today’s teaser, Apple’s Vice President of Marketing Communications, Tor Myhren, said,

“Apple Immersive Video transforms the way people experience storytelling, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Metallica on a concert unlike any before it. With Metallica on Apple Vision Pro, you feel like you’re right there: front row, backstage, and even on stage with one of the biggest bands of all time.”

Check out the trailer for Metallica above and welcome the band into your home on March 14.