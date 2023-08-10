The Big Picture Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar picks up after The Doomstar Requiem, as frontman Nathan faces new challenges and must save the planet.

The film, directed by Brendon Small and executive produced by a talented team, features a star-studded voice cast including Mark Hamill and Jon Hamm.

After a traumatic experience, Nathan's bandmates attempt to cheer him up in a clip from the film, showcasing the show's signature humor and dynamic characters.

Adult Swim's Metalocalypse is heading back to screens, this time as a direct-to-video feature. Formally titled Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, the latest installment in the franchise will pick up from The Doomstar Requiem as Dethklok faces a host of new challenges. Army of the Doomstar will release August 22 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital platforms including Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, and more. Ahead of the release, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the feature.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar follows Nathan Explosion, the Dethklok frontman, after Toki Wartooth's rescue. Now, Nathan finds himself with a horribly bruised ego in the midst of a traumatizing "brutal professional and romantic flat-spin." As if that wasn't enough, Nathan faces pressure to fulfill the prophecy while also tasked to write the Song of Salvation and save the planet. So, Nathan must pick up the pieces of his ego in order to "save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia." All in a day's work for a frontman.

The new clip begins as Nathan's bandmates attempt to cheer him up — with varying approaches. While one uses a more cautious approach to urge Nathan out, another instead takes a more abrasive (yet supportive) route, cursing anyone and everyone who made Nathan feel bad. Nathan finally faces the group, obviously feeling down about whatever has just happened. As he talks, he offers a kind of earnest, kind of insulting sentiment about his bandmates. But at least he's come out of his room.

Image via Warner Bros.

Who Worked on Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar?

Army of the Doomstar was written, directed, and executive produced by Metalocalypse's Brendon Small. He executive produced alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina. The feature comes from Adult Swim, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, and Titmouse. The voice cast includes Small, Mark Hamill, Jon Hamm, Tommy Blacha, GRAMMY winner Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner, Victor Brandt, King Diamond, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough, Livia Zita, Scott Ian of Anthrax, and Amy Lee of Evanescence.

Metalocalypse first debuted in 2006 on Adult Swim. It ran for a total of four seasons, ending its run in July 2012. The series follows Dethklok, one of the most famous heavy metal bands in the world as they embark on a number of outrageous adventures. Following the finale, Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem released, which picked up following Toki Wartooth's abduction in the series finale. The special centered on Toki's bandmates as they set out to find him. Metalocalypse was created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will hit Digital and physical formats beginning August 22. Watch the clip below: