The Big Picture Nathan Explosion returns in Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar on Adult Swim April 5 & Max April 6.

Army of the Doomstar follows Dethklok as they face their most dangerous mission yet involving a mysterious song of salvation.

Mark Small, Tommy Blacha, and the original voice actors unite for the film, promising a grand sendoff for Metalocalypse fans everywhere.

Nathan Explosion is heading back to where the journey of Dethklok began. Following the arrival of the direct-to-video follow-up film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar last year, Adult Swim is set to broadcast the feature-length final adventure of the legendary metal band on April 5. Immediately after, on April 6, the adult animated film will be available to stream exclusively on Max, where the entire four-season run of the beloved original series can be found. The announcement came with a new promo that promised death and destruction coming to the world unless Dethklok could save the day.

Serving as the finale to Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha's Adult Swim classic series Metalocalypse, Army of the Doomstar picks up with Nathan Explosion after saving his bandmate and friend Toki Wartooth in the previous special, Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem. Haunted by post-traumatic stress and in the middle of a "brutal professional and romantic flat-spin," he and Dethklok are tasked with playing the "Song of Salvation," a mysterious track that nobody knows a thing about that can either save the planet or doom everyone to a bloodbath if played incorrectly. It's up to the immature hard rockers to put their egos aside one last time and jam out like they've never jammed before to prevent the Metalocalypse.

With Army of the Doomstar bound for Max, it makes it all the easier for viewers to catch up on Dethklok's adventures before the film's arrival. Metalocalypse is an elder statesman on Adult Swim, running from 2006 through 2013 - if you include the special - and was one of three classics alongside Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Venture Bros. to receive a direct-to-video film follow-up. The show followed Dethklok on outrageous adventures as they faced the ramifications of being a band so big they boast an economy bigger than most countries and a destructive following that makes attending shows a death sentence for the unprepared.

Who Is Involved in Making 'Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar'?

Close

Small directed Army of the Doomstar and penned the screenplay with Blacha, though Mark Brooks, Janine Ditullio, Brian Posehn, and Andrew Kevin Walker all helped develop the story. In addition to Blacha and Small, the main voice actors of the original series reprised their roles for the film, including Mark Hamill, Malcolm McDowell, Victor Brandt, and Raya Yarbrough. Rounding out the hefty cast for the band's big sendoff are Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, King Diamond, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, and Livia Zita.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar makes its broadcast debut at midnight on Friday, April 5 on Adult Swim before streaming on Max on April 6. The follow-up feature is currently available physically or through digital platforms, and the series is streaming on Max in the U.S. Check out the new promo below.

Watch on Max