It's time to start jamming to Dethklok once again. Although the series may have been removed from Max, Metalocalypse is coming back soon with the direct-to-video film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. Warner Bros. Entertainment released the first trailer for the long-awaited heavy metal movie that sees ruination on the horizon for all of humanity. The Metalocalypse has arrived, and it's up to the world's biggest metal band and seventh-largest economy to save the planet from certain destruction. Nathan Explosion (Brendan Small) and company throw up the devil horns one last time with the film's release on August 22.

Following the events of Metalocalypse's original finale special The Doomstar Requiem, Army of the Doomstar picks up with Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion in the midst of a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin. As the trailer shows, however, he must be vigilant in overcoming his fears and traumatic memories as the Doomstar approaches Earth. With each passing day, the planet gets closer to becoming a post-apocalyptic hellscape and only Salacia (Mark Hamill) knows what horrors await. Dethklok is the only group with the power to stop such a cataclysmic event, but they need to play the fabled "Song of Salvation" to do so.

The problem, as the trailer notes, is that nobody knows a darn thing about the "Song of Salvation" outside the fact that it exists and that it can save the world. Whoever is performing it must get every single detail correct down to each individual note and even the runtime, or else "the world will be bathed in blood" and all that is good will be undone. No pressure. It'll fall to Nathan Explosion to overcome his bruised ego, keep his bandmates together, and finally face down the ultimate evil - Salacia.

Dethklok's Return Heralds New Metal Music for the Fans

With Metalocalypse's return inevitably comes some new tracks to headbang to. Army of the Doomstar will feature not one, but two full albums including Dethalbum IV, the latest from Dethklok featuring a lineup of the band's first new songs in nearly ten years. Along with the trailer, the lyric video for one of the tracks, "Aortic Desecration," was also released for anyone who can't wait to rock out once again. Dethalbum IV will be released along with the film and can currently be pre-saved or pre-ordered on vinyl through Mondo. The other album, which will follow shortly after the film on August 25, will be an official soundtrack for the film featuring even more songs along with the original score. On top of all this, Army of the Doomstar will come with a special featurette with Small, the Metalocalypse creative team, and several musicians as they delve into the making of and inspiration behind the Adult Swim classic.

Metalocalypse premiered on Adult Swim back in 2006 from co-creators Small and Tommy Blacha and has remained a favorite of adult animation fans since then. It's the latest of three classic series the network planned to revisit with feature films, following Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Venture Bros., the latter of which also gets its sequel film later this year. Army of the Doomstar will feature a mix of returning cast members, guest stars, and musicians including Small, Blacha, Hamill, Victor Brandt, Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, King Diamond, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough, and Livia Zita.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar arrives on digital and Blu-ray on August 22. As a further celebration, Dethklok, featuring Small and legendary drummer Gene Hoglan among its members, will be going on tour with kawaii metal pioneers BABYMETAL starting on August 30. Check out the trailer below.