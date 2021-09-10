Nintendo has released a new trailer for their upcoming game Metroid Dread, which gives players a better understanding of what the iconic bounty hunter Samus Aran will be up against.

The trailer provides a brief overview of the story for the highly anticipated and long-awaited return of the Metroid series before going into the different abilities and enemies that Samus will be using and battling. The game takes place on the unexplored Planet ZDR. Beneath the surface of the mysterious planet are a number of environments and labyrinths from forests to lava caves. To survive these environments and the creatures that lie within, Samus will need to use her skills and equipment. These include her "jumping prowess," familiar Arm Cannon, Missiles that can be used for both destroying enemies and parts of the environment to progress, and a brand new slide and a melee counter, allowing Samus to parry enemy attacks for massive damage.

Like in other games in the series, Samus will be finding and unlocking new abilities as she explores Planet ZDR. These include the signature morph Ball that allows Samus to traverse tight areas. Other abilities include a multi-lock missile attack called Storm Missile, Spider Magnet which allows you to stick to certain walls and ceilings, and a dash move called Flash Shift. As you unlock these moves, new combat opportunities will be revealed as well as areas will become accessible, slowly opening up the map until it all becomes yours.

There is a reason that the game is called "Dread," and it's not just because of the monsters that lie in wait on this planet, but also because of the robots known as E.M.M.I. When these research robots are on the prowl, the bounty hunter becomes the hunted. These research robots have extremely durable armor that regular attacks will simply bounce off, making fighting them a fool's errand. They will track Samus by following any noises she makes, and when they get her in her line of sight, they will pursue relentlessly. The player will need to use their abilities to avoid capture because if they don't, it's game over. There are a number of different E.M.M.Is on Planet ZDR with many different capabilities, so players will need to be light on their feet and ready to adapt.

The planet holds many secrets: the first living Chozo in series history will fight you, but what are their true intentions? Who built these machines? What is happening or did happen on this planet? "What secret truths hide within Planet ZDR? Beyond the mission, beyond the dread, what true terror lies in wait?"

Metroid Dread launches for Nintendo Switch on October 8. Watch the new trailer below.

