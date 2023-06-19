As writers remain resolute in pressing home their demands with the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike with no perceivable end in sight, more big-budget productions continue to take the hit. The latest to join the growing list of affected projects is Sam Esmail's ambitious TV series, Metropolis. According to Deadline, production on the TV series inspired by Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 science fiction film of the same name has been permanently scrapped due in part to the strike and mounting production costs.

The TV series was first announced to be in development in 2016 with the Mr. Robot creator attached as executive producer as part of his deal with Universal Content Productions. UCP shouldered the financial responsibilities with support from Anonymous Content, but amid several unfavorable factors, it has become implausible to move ahead with production. Apple TV+ came aboard the project last year, announcing Esmail's expansive role as its showrunner, writer, and director for the show's entirety. All had seemed set for filming to begin this summer, but as a rep from UCP explained, the decision to cancel the show was due to “Push costs and uncertainty related to the ongoing strike.”

Pre-production on the series had been caught in a state of uncertainty for the past several weeks. The incomplete production drafts of the scripts, coupled with the commencement of the writers' strike had caused delays in finalizing budgets and crucial aspects of pre-production. Consequently, UCP found itself confronting escalating expenses associated with delaying the production start, maintaining expansive stages, managing labor, and undertaking VFX work. Filming was set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, a location chosen due to VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive grant as well as the Australian Government’s Location Incentive. The show was poised to become one of the most technically ambitious screen productions in the world with the adoption of LED volumes such as seen in the Star Wars series and The Mandalorian.

What Was the Original Metropolis Film About?

Considered one of the most influential and visually groundbreaking movies in cinema history, Metropolis is set in a dystopian futuristic city divided between the wealthy upper class and the oppressed working class. The story follows Freder, the son of the city's ruler, who becomes aware of the harsh conditions faced by the workers. He falls in love with Maria, a working-class activist, and tries to bridge the gap between the classes. The series had cast Briana Middleton as the lead and Lindy Booth in a key role, though their character details were not revealed. Metropolis' use of iconic imagery depicting towering skyscrapers, massive machinery, and the haunting figure of the robot Maria has become deeply ingrained in popular culture.