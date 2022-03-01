Apple TV+ announced today a new Metropolis series is coming from Sam Esmail, the creator of the popular drama Mr. Robot. The series is inspired by Fritz Lang's film of the same name, one of the biggest science fiction classics in the history of cinema.

First released in 1927, Metropolis presents a futuristic dystopia where inequality led to the creation of two separated classes in the megalopolis that names the film. Living on the top of skyscrapers are the politicians and wealthy industrialists who rule Metropolis, while the workers dwell on the ground while turning the wheels of the machines that keep the city alive. The story follows the son of the city's master, who joins a leader of the workers while trying to bridge the differences between the two classes and build a better future for everyone.

Lang directed Metropolis from a script written by his wife Thea von Harbou, the author of an original novel of the same name. Harbou wrote the book with the intention of seeing it transformed into a film by her husband, which led the film to start shooting before the book was even published. The movie was met with mixed reviews when it first premiered, but has since risen as a cult classic, being praised by its social-political discussions and the unique futuristic aesthetic that Lang and von Harbou managed to build together.

While Metropolis is a must-see for any film lover, it's not the most accessible feature to follow, making a contemporary remake a welcomed project. Given Metropolis' political nature, no one is better suited to deal with the series than Esmail. Mr. Robot is a show critically acclaimed for how it can cater to the audience while at the same time proposing complex ethical questions about human bounds, work relationships, and modern world consumerism. So, Esmail already has lots of experience dealing with complicated subjects while still developing engaging stories that bring fans back episode after episode.

The Metropolis series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will be written and directed in its entirety by Esmail, who also serves as showrunner. There's still no information about the cast.

Esmail is currently executive producing Starz's Gaslit, an upcoming limited series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn about the Watergate Scandal in the United States. Esmail is also set to direct a film adaptation of Rumaan Alam's novel Leave The World Behind for Netflix, with Ethan Hawke attached to the project.

There's still no release window for the Metropolis series adaptation.

