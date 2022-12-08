Since the start of Hollywood's movie industry, international actors have been joining the industry and often making it big in it. With the huge importance of Mexico's cinema and their proximity to Hollywood, it has been common over the years for thespians coming from the U.S.'s Southern neighbor to leave a mark in the country's movie landscape.

From more recently successful actors like Tenoch Huerta to performers from classic Hollywood like Dolores del Río, Mexican actors have constantly proven that they can enrich American cinema.

Eugenio Derbez Translates His Signature Blend of Humor

By the time he made his Hollywood debut in Paris Hilton's critically panned comedy Pledge This!, Eugenio Derbez already had a prolific career as a comedy actor in Mexico, particularly in television.

His career in the U.S. had nowhere to go but up, and up it indeed went. Instructions Not Included, a movie he directed, co-wrote, and starred in became the highest-grossing Spanish-language movie in American history, and broke records worldwide. He went on to star in in comedies like Overboard and Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and even appeared in the Best Picture Oscar winner CODA.

Tenoch Huerta Took the World By Storm

Now best known for playing Namor (arguably the MCU's most important new character) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta has had an admirable career in Mexican cinema. Though his participation in American movies has been limited, it's reasonable to predict that after the success of his MCU outing, that will soon change.

Huerta has appeared in films of the caliber of Spectre and The Forever Purge, and shows like Narcos: Mexico. He's dedicated and passionate in his performances, conveying an awful lot of emotion with nothing but his facial expressions.

Eiza González Is One of Hollywood's Highest-Grossing Actors

Eiza González started out in Mexican television, and didn't have her breakthrough performance until 2017, with Edgar Wright's action blockbuster Baby Driver.

González has gone on to work on multiple box office successes with many talented filmmakers, even becoming one of the highest-grossing stars of 2019, 2020, and 2021 according to The Numbers. It's safe to say that her mere presence is a magnet for audiences, which says a lot about her talent.

Demián Bichir Has Conquered Both Mexico and Hollywood

Talent flows through Demián Bichir's veins, since both his parents and both his brothers are also actors. But in an incredibly prolific family of thespians, he's perhaps the most popular and successful.

Bichir has been nominated for multiple Ariel awards (Mexico's equivalent of the Oscars), as well as for one Academy Award in 2012 for A Better Life. His bounces between his home country and Hollywood are nothing if not impressive, especially considering how he consistently delivers equally memorable performances, working with directors of the caliber of Quentin Tarantino and Ridley Scott.

Dolores Del Río Was Known for Her Beauty and Elegance

Actress and philanthropist Dolores Del Río broke new ground in Hollywood, while simultaneously redifining Mexican cinema. That's no easy feat, which is why she has gone down in history as such a beloved figure.

Del Río started out her acting career in silent cinema, and saw the peak of her fame and popularity throughout the '20s and '30s. Eventually getting tired of the American film industry, she returned to her home country in the '40s to great success. She won 4 Ariel awards and was the first woman on the Cannes Film Festival jury. Nothing short of stunning.

Diego Luna Blesses the Screen With His Charisma

Diego Luna has recently seen a great surge of popularity thanks to his commendable performance in the Star Wars TV show Andor (the most exciting that the franchise has been in years), but he has been leaving an impression in Mexico and Hollywood since many years ago.

Luna has received praise for his performances in Mexican movies like Y Tu Mamá También, and Hollywood movies like Milk and The Terminal. He has also tried his hand at directing with very solid results, proving that he's one of the most talented, charming, and charmisatic artists in the current film environment.

Salma Hayek Exudes a Balance of Humor and Intelligence

Versatile and charismatic, Salma Hayek has proved her vast range playing all sorts of roles in Mexico and the U.S., from a high-class prostitute in Midaq Alley to a superhero in Eternals and the painter Frida Kahlo in her Oscar-nominated work on Frida.

Hayek was the first Mexican woman to ever be nominated for an Oscar, which only proves how good she is at what she does. Her career has spanned over three decades, turning her into one of the most well-known Latin American actresses out there, capable of providing good laughs in comedies and emotionally moving moments in dramas.

Gael García Bernal Is a Trustworthy Seal of Quality

Gael García Bernal is best known for his Spanish-speaking performances in films like Amores Perros and Y Tu Mamá También (where he co-starred alongside his best friend, Diego Luna), but he has made a name for himself in the U.S. with movies like Babel and Coco, and his recent appearance in the MCU as the protagonist of Werewolf by Night.

García Bernal is consistently a sign that the movie you're about to watch is going to be good. He's also a great director and producer, constantly getting praised for his work on both sides of the border.

Anthony Quinn Was a Major Figure in International Cinema

The legendary Anthony Quinn was born in northern Mexico and grew up in Los Angeles. His grandmother was a Cherokee, and his Irish-Mexican father fought with Pancho Villa. Quinn's career was every bit as interesting as his family history.

The actor was nominated for four Oscars, winning two of them. He was the first Mexican-American to ever win an Oscar, and acted in multiple other films and theater plays. He was one of the key figures in Hollywood in his time, and left the world with incredible performances like the ones in Zorba the Greek, Viva Zapata!, and Lawrence of Arabia.

Lupita Nyong'o is One of the Best Actors of Her Generation

The world was introduced to Lupita Nyong'o in 2013 with her feature film debut in 12 Years a Slave, and what an introduction it was. Her gut-wrenching performance earned her multiple awards, and her career has only moved up since then.

Nyong'o has incredible range, which she has proved in films like Jordan Peele's Us and both Black Panther movies. She elevates every role that she takes, bringing pathos and profound emotion to all her characters, no matter the movie. If anyone's living proof that Mexican actors can succeed in Hollywood, it's definitely her.

