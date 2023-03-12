Everyone knows the golden prize they hand out to the winners at the Academy Awards, but does anyone know who modeled for it? Whether it’s myth or truth, there is a legacy behind the statuette that is thriving. Director Guillermo del Toro, actress Ariana DeBose, and others are following the path of Latin diversity attached to the human model behind the Oscar statuette. It’s the backstory you didn’t know about or the one you didn’t think you needed to know. Latine creatives have a connection to this, but it extends to other minority communities that have gotten recognition from recent wins as well. In a time when #OscarsSoWhite can trend to demand better representation, the backstory of who wanted to take credit for being the model is one small part in breaking down barriers that are set up in Hollywood and beyond.

Who Modeled for the Oscar’s Statuette?

The official Oscar website gives a history of the early days of the award, which was designed by MGM art director Cedric Gibbons. From the same page, the Oscar wasn't the first name, that would go to the official title of Academy Award of Merit. Margaret Herrick, former Academy librarian and executive director, described the award’s appearance as resembling her uncle, whose name was Oscar, and by 1939, the nickname took. Someone can use this tidbit for a trivia night, but the more interesting theory on who modeled for it has nothing to do with Herrick’s dear uncle, because the Oscar for "Original Model" went to an icon of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

RELATED: Which Oscars Categories Have Been Discontinued?

The 8.5 pound, 13.5 inches tall, 24-karat gold prize is said to be designed after Mexican filmmaker and actor Emilio Fernández, who made beloved Mexican movies during the 1940s and ‘50s. Fernández, himself, declared himself to be the model, his bold, brash attitude making sense for someone who wanted to boldly and brashly assert claim in being the origin to Hollywood’s most prestigious award. When Fernández launched a career in Hollywood, he became friends with Mexican actress Dolores del Río, a trailblazer in her own right, a Latin American movie star who had international appeal. She introduced Fernández to her husband, none other than the eventual award designer Cedric Gibbons, who requested Fernández to model for you know what.

The Past and Present of Latine Representation

Image via Netflix

This Hollywood legend can be seen as impactful, considering how Fernández embraced his heritage, even nicknaming himself “El Indio," in honor of his Kikapú mother. He didn’t hide his roots, and used his films to highlight bigotry and racism. For the tragic melodrama, Maria Candelaria (1943), Dolores del Río starred as a young indigenous woman who is shunned by the local residents. In La Perla (1947), a native fisherman and his wife find a pearl, and their attempts to better their livelihood from it are met with constant pushback from greedy foreigners. With this story, Fernández criticized colorism and a rigid societal structure where indigenous residents were seen as a lower class.

It can’t be ignored how racism toward indigenous communities is still found lurking to this day. Mixtec and Triqui actress Yalitza Aparicio had to deal with this when she was nominated for Roma (2018). Vile bigotry was thrown her way, such as a leaked video of a Mexican actor’s rant, which Aparicio faced with a determined grace, standing proudly as an Oaxacan indigenous woman and the first indigenous woman to be up for Best Actress at the Oscars. Since then, she didn't fade away but went on to act in the short-lived but Latin-centric Los Espooky, as the serene human embodiment of the Moon, wearing a dazzling, silver one-piece. While Emilio Fernández might never have won the award he tied himself closely to, within the last decade, prominent Latine creatives have scored big at the Academy Awards.

A trio of iconic Mexican directors, or the “three amigos," have won Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón did for Gravity (2013), the first Latin director to do so, and he did it again for Roma; Alejandro González Iñárritu won for Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015); Guillermo del Toro then won the award for The Shape of Water (2017), explaining in his acceptance speech, “Because I think the greatest thing our art does, and our industry does, is to erase the lines in the sand. We should continue doing that, when the world tells us to make them deeper.” Although the Academy never confirmed Fernández's contribution, it didn’t stop actor John Leguizamo from stating this, with great pride too, at the 2022 Oscars, where he presented Best Song for Encanto (2021), a movie that also earned an Oscar for its producer Yvett Merino, the first Latina to win for Best Animated Feature.

In keeping up with the Latine success stories in Hollywood, Ariana DeBose, an Afro-Latina actress, won for West Side Story (2021), advancing on the achievement set by Rita Moreno, the first Latina to win an Oscar for the musical adaptation back in 1962. And there was A Fantastic Woman (2017), a Chilean nominee that took the prize for Best Foreign Language Film, leading to equal rights change back in its home country. Main star Daniela Vega was a presenter at the awards show, the first openly trans woman to present, and became a national hero for the trans community and allies in Chile fighting for a gender-identity bill to finally get passed.

Diversity In Front Of and Behind The Camera

Latine representation wasn't the only community getting a spike in progress at the Oscars. One can’t forget the Best Picture prize for Moonlight (2016). While there was a mistaken announcement at first, it couldn't take away from Moonlight being the first film with an all-Black cast and the first LGBTQ film to win in the category. Then came Ruth E. Carter’s win for Costume Design (Black Panther), saying in her acceptance speech, “Marvel may have created the first Black superhero, but through costume design, we turned him into an African king,” and thanking the Academy “for honoring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen.” Carter’s work shined again in Wakanda Forever (2022), raising the regality of Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda to new heights.

Parasite (2019) and its director Bong Joon-ho came out big winners at the 2020 Oscars, winning for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture, and the newly renamed Best International Feature. He said it best at the earlier Golden Globes: “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” Yuh-Jung Youn’s Best Supporting Actress win for Minari (2020) was another history-making moment, when she became the first Korean actress to do so, and took to the stage with great humor, explaining how her name doesn’t usually get spoken correctly by English-speakers, “but, tonight, you are all forgiven.”

Hollywood Can Keep Doing Better With Diversity

Image via A24

Having Emilio Fernández, a biracial artist, be so closely connected to Hollywood’s most prestigious award, conveys the demand for media inclusivity has always been there. It was never new. The trending #OscarsSoWhite didn't introduce the issue, it reintroduced it to push for more progress. And whether Fernández's connection to the statuette is merely a Hollywood legend, his declaration has been enough to last to this day.

Beyond racial and ethnicity representation, CODA (2021) was a major win for the Deaf community, the movie awarded Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and a Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, his statuette presented by Yuh-Jung Youn, who signed a message of congratulations. For the 2023 Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) can be considered a game-changer already for Asian representation, having earned a staggering 11 nominations for those in front and behind the camera. The night of the Academy Awards will always be a glamorous event. The red carpet with the paparazzis' flashing cameras, followed up by breezy questions to arriving celebrities on who they’re wearing. Hollywood’s elite stardom is a bubble, with familiar barriers seen in larger society, and if one small way to keep putting pressure until it bursts is through diverse talent receiving accolades at a glossy, mainstream event, bring it on.