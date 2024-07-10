The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's success with Wrexham AFC has led them to invest in a Mexican soccer club, Club Necaxa.

Eva Longoria joins as an investor for Club Necaxa and will produce a docuseries about the team's revitalization.

Longoria is also busy with TV projects, including leading Apple TV's Land of Women and joining Only Murders in the Building.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's venture into purchasing Wrexham AFC proved a worthwhile investment, with the team getting promoted to the English Football League's League One in Season 3. Now, the Welcome to Wrexham creators are eyeing their next big acquisition, buying a stake in a Mexican soccer club. The actors aren't the only ones to back-up Club Necaxa, with Eva Longoria chiming in as an investor and an executive producer of a Disney + and FX docuseries about the team. Although the project's official title remains under wraps, it is currently being referred to as Bienvenidos a Necaxa.

Club Necaxa was relocated to Aguascalientes, known as "land of the good people", after they struggled to maintain their A-game in recent seasons while based in Mexico City. In the hopes of rebuilding the team from the ground up, the Desperate Housewives alum will partner with the club's co-owners to help "Los Rayos" get back to being one of the best in the league. The docuseries about Necaxa has begun filming today and the production will be bilingual. Following a similar format as Welcome to Wrexham, the series will focus on the club's revitalization.

If the success of Reynolds and McElhenney's Wrexham takeover is any indicator of Club Necaxa's future, the team will likely be at the top soon. After all, the actors had to learn the ropes of running a soccer club without any prior experience or expertise in the sport. In 2020, they took a shot in the dark, and it paid off in the long run, with Wrexham AFC being promoted out of a non-league to a four-tier league. The docuseries led by the Deadpool and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alums was renewed for Season 4 earlier this year, ahead of the Club Necaxa announcement.

Eva Longoria's TV Comeback Has Her in More Than Just the Soccer Docuseries

In addition to being a club owner, Longoria has been booked and busy with other TV projects. She is currently leading the ensemble of Apple TV +'s Land of Women, a bilingual series about a New York socialite who is forced to flee overnight with her mother and daughter to the wine country. On top of starring and producing the crime drama, the actress will also join Only Murders in the Building's cast in Season 4. Although details about her recurring role remain a secret, Deadline reported that she will play a key person in the upcoming season's central mystery.

Seasons 1-3 of Welcome to Wrexham are available to stream on Hulu.

