The Big Picture Mia Goth is set to star in a new adaptation of Frankenstein from director Guillermo del Toro.

Goth praises del Toro's set atmosphere, calling it "one of the greatest experiences" she's had.

Frankenstein release date is not set yet; Goth's new film MaXXXine is out on July 5.

Guillermo del Toro has a thing about monsters. I think we can all agree on that. The iconic filmmaker has left his one-of-a-kind stamp on the industry by doing one thing better than everyone else, and that's not only crafting pure nightmare-fueled creatures but also making them a constant reminder that there are no monsters lurking in the closet that are more terrifying than humans. With his keen eye for design, expressive story work, and deep dedication to character development, the three-time Academy Award-winning director is a name that many of Hollywood’s finest stars hope to work with.

The director’s next title that he’ll toss among his already sprawling repertoire of projects will see him re-team with Netflix following the success of 2022’s Pinocchio. This time, he’ll bring one of literature's most famous monsters to life in Frankenstein. Buzz for the movie is really beginning to pick up, partly thanks to the approaching release of the Mia Goth-led slasher flick, MaXXXine. Goth is just one of the A-list names dotting the call sheet for del Toro’s Frankenstein, and, during her second appearance on Collider Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff, the Scream Queen opened up about the absolute blast she had filming Frankenstein and gushed about how del Toro runs his projects.

The Set Of ‘Frankenstein’ Made Mia Goth Feel Confident and Comfortable

Image via Guillermo del Toro

Goth’s reflection of her time on Frankenstein is positively heartwarming, as the actress had nothing but terrific things to say about del Toro’s presence — not that we would expect anything different from the man with the thick-rimmed glasses whose films tap into the deepest sides of the human experience and has always made it a point to show his gratitude for his fanbase.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a director be quite so at home and confident and calm on a set, and there’s something really very reassuring about that as the actor on the other side of the camera. Someone who is just so totally at ease on his set, and these are huge sets, nothing that I’ve ever experienced before, and it’s just like he’s working from his living room. He’s worked with the same people for 20, 30 years, and even on such a scale like this, there’s still a very familial quality to it all. As you might be going through your own thing on set, you can kind of just look over to him and it centers you. It’s just been one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had.”

As of right now, del Toro’s Frankenstein hasn’t set a release date, but you can catch Goth for her final turn as Maxine Minx in MaXXXine when it slices and dices its way into cinemas on July 5. Check out the full interview with Nemiroff below:

MaXXXine
Release Date July 5, 2024
Director Ti West
Cast Mia Goth, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan
Runtime 103 Minutes
Main Genre Horror
Writers Ti West

