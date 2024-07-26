Since the dawn of cinema, Scream Queens have been an indelible fixture in Hollywood. These iconic figures embody the damsel in distress archetype, with roots tracing as far back as the 1905 silent short Train Wreckers, where a woman is melodramatically tied to the tracks in front of an oncoming train, driven by her lover no less—cue the eye roll. Evolving over decades, each generation has seen its own Scream Queen dominating the silver screen: Fay Wray (King Kong) in the 1930s, Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1980s (who starred in Halloween, The Fog, and Prom Night in a period of only a few years), and now Mia Goth.

A London-born actress who has swiftly cemented herself as a modern horror icon, Goth’s meteoric rise can be largely attributed to her standout roles as Maxine and Pearl in Ti West’s X trilogy (and no, not to be confused with Vin Diesel’s xXx trilogy). The trilogy—comprising X, Pearl, and MaXXXine—is a remarkable showcasing of Goth's generational talent, yet there's more to this genre icon than her unforgettable performances in West’s trilogy. In this article, we rank every spooky film featuring the reigning queen of modern horror, exploring the chilling depths of her cinematic repertoire. Read on if you dare.

8 'High Life' (2018)

Directed by Claire Denis

In Claire Denis’s audacious sci-fi horror, High Life, Goth goes all Interstellar alongside Robert Pattinson. Following a group of death-row inmates who are doomed to serve their sentences aboard a space vessel etching ever closer to the void of a massive black hole, this twisted tale sees Goth embody Boyse. An outcast criminal like every other passenger, Goth's portrayal of the murderous Boyse captures a haunting blend of desperation and defiance. She seems right at home amid this dark narrative, delivering a performance that is both chilling and compelling.

High Life offers a story reminiscent of a Black Mirror episode, marking another bold sci-fi venture from A24, the studio behind Ex Machina and Under the Skin. With its hypnotic visuals and unflinching exploration of human depravity, the film stands out as a true auteur piece—uncommercial, captivating, and unapologetically daring.

7 'Infinity Pool' (2023)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

From the twisted mind of Brandon Cronenberg, the prodigal son of the legendary David Cronenberg (The Fly), comes an unapologetically violent opus about privilege and morality. Infinity Pool plunges into the dark recesses of a tropical paradise, where a struggling writer and his wife (horror trope alert), played by Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman, find themselves ensnared in a bizarre conundrum.

After accidentally killing a pedestrian on a late-night drive, they face a grim choice: be put to death or have a clone made by the resort executed in their place. Soon coming to the realization that they never have to truly pay the price for their crimes, so long as they can pay for a clone, the vacationers soon give in to their most depraved and loathsome desires. A surreal and provocative film, it's bolstered by a manic and chilling performance by Goth, who only makes it more so.

6 'A Cure For Wellness' (2016)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

In Gore Verbinski’s eerie horror tale A Cure for Wellness, Dane DeHaan stars alongside Goth as Lockhart, an ambitious young executive sent to retrieve a former partner from a mysterious wellness spa in the Swiss Alps. That's when he encounters Hannah, the fragile and enigmatic patient hauntingly portrayed by Goth.

Verbinski, already famous for his masterful direction of The Ring, fills every stunning frame of 'Wellness' with nods to classic gothic horror, echoing the eerie atmospheres of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and James Whale's Frankenstein (1931). The film utilizes to great effect the labyrinthine corridors and natural ambiance of the abandoned hospital, Beelitz-Heilstätten, located in Germany. Meanwhile, Goth’s performance adds a layer of innocence and mystery, which is reminiscent of the horror heroines of old. Standing as a refreshing entry into the contemporary horror library, there's a lot in here to love before the film reaches its monstrous finale.

5 'X' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

Ti West kicked off his adored 'X' trilogy in 2022 with X, a gritty and blood-soaked homage to '70s slasher films. Set in rural Texas, the story follows a group of young filmmakers and adult film stars who rent an isolated farmhouse to shoot an adult film. But as night falls, their artistic dreams and sexual fantasies turn into a horrific nightmare when their elderly hosts reveal sinister intentions.

Shot in New Zealand, X was filmed simultaneously with its prequel, Pearl. The cast boasts notable names like Jenna Ortega (Scream), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), and Kid Cudi (Westworld), but it’s Goth’s dual roles as both the aspiring actress Maxine and the eerie elderly Pearl that truly steal the show. Showcasing her remarkable range and fearlessness in the face of unusual roles, X marks the only film in which Goth portrays both characters, a feat likely inspired by her work with Tilda Swinton in Suspiria, where Swinton played not one, not two, but three roles.

4 'Marrowbone' (2017)

Directed by Sergio G. Sánchez

From the mind of Spanish film writer Sergio G. Sánchez, famous for The Orphanage and The Impossible, comes Marrowbone, a horror flick Sánchez describes as a family drama. Set in a secluded home in rural Maine, the story follows the four Marrowbone siblings, who, fearing separation in foster care, conceal their mother's death until the eldest turns 21. Complications arise and secrets come out when a man from their past arrives and a sinister presence in the loft makes itself known.

Featuring a star-studded cast with some of today's most popular faces, Marrowbone stars George MacKay (1917), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Kyle Soller (Andor), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and, of course, our scream queen, Goth. This gorgeously shot and beautifully crafted gothic horror tale is a highly underrated showcase of the immense talent of everyone involved.

3 'Suspiria' (2018)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

The epic remake of Dario Argento's Italian horror classic Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino's version, is as visceral and disturbing as the original but is unequivocally its own beast. Set against the backdrop of a world-renowned dance company, this chilling nightmare is soaked in mystery, murder, and witchcraft.

Guadagnino makes many stylistic departures from the 1977 version, trading its acid trip color palette for a more grounded, drab, and dreary aesthetic. The acting is also a significant improvement, with Tilda Swinton delivering a powerhouse performance that far surpasses the original's more dated portrayals. The film also features visceral performances by Chloë Grace Moretz and Dakota Johnson, who appear alongside Goth, who plays Sara, the audience surrogate who stokes the flames that propel Suspiria forward.

2 'MaXXXine' (2024)

Directed by Ti West

The conclusion to West's slasher 'X' trilogy, MaXXXine, sees Goth reuniting with Maxine Minx, the adult film star she played in X. Still an aspiring actress, in the 1980s she finally gets her big break. Yet, as a killer begins targeting Hollywood's starlets from the shadows, a trail of blood threatens to unearth the secrets of her past.

With MaXXXine debuting to a franchise-best global box office opening of $7.8 million, this direct sequel to X is making waves. Paying tribute to Brian De Palma’s lurid thrillers, the film features Hollywood heavyweights Kevin Bacon and Giancarlo Esposito, both of whom dive into their roles with infectious enthusiasm. Also joining Goth is pop sensation Halsey, further elevating the star-studded cast. However, as the curtains close and the credits roll, there's an undeniable sense of yearning for more from this series. Given the clear appetite among audiences for this type of cinematic experience, it doesn't seem impossible that fans may soon find themselves sinking into another deliciously dark installment from West and Goth's enthralling world.

1 'Pearl' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

When A24 dropped the trailer for Pearl in 2022, horror fans were thrilled to see a prequel to X releasing the same year. Filmed back-to-back, West reused the infamous farm from X, crafting a visually distinct film. With bright colors that pay homage to the age of technicolor, Pearl evokes The Wizard of Oz and Mary Poppins.

Goth's performance in Pearl is a revelation. It really shouldn't be understated what the actress brings to this film; she truly elevates it to such heights. Playing the titular psychotic killer, Goth swings wildly through the emotional highs and lows of Pearl, who hopelessly tangles with impossible dreams of stardom and a simmering darkness within herself. As the character descends evermore into madness, Goth's expressive eyes convey a myriad of emotions, from childlike wonder to soul-crushing despair. Totally dedicated to the role, her performance here is a triumph and is certainly her magnum opus. Pearl will be viewed and celebrated for a long time, cementing Goth's place as a star in horror.

