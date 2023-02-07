Mia Goth had a stellar 2022, thanks to Ti West's films X and Pearl. Now, the actor is back with another shocking horror picture, Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool, playing a seductive and wicked young woman.

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies Of 2022

Although she's been acting for less than a decade, Goth has made a name for herself as one of the leading actors in genre cinema. Known for her roles in provocative pieces, Goth has also established herself as one of modern cinema's most recognizable scream queens. Her role in West's upcoming MaXXXine will only cement her place among the all-time great leading ladies in horror.

1 'Infinity Pool' (2023)

Image via Neon

Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool follows a couple vacationing at a resort. They disobey the staff's indications not to venture outside when they are lured by a seductive young woman who introduces them to the lawless and dangerous world beyond the resort's walls. Alexander Skarsgard co-stars opposite Goth in this film, which might be too much for even the most extreme viewers.

Infinity Pool received positive reviews, with Goth's work receiving praise. The actor delivers a committed and wild performance, descending into Cronenberg's chaos with surprising and confident ease. Infinity Pool is a challenging and discomforting experience that proves Brandon Cronenberg is a talent to be reckoned with. Furthermore, it cements Goth as a brave and daring actor, unafraid to explore humanity's darkest sides.

2 'Pearl' (2022)

Image via A24

A prequel to X, Pearl is an origin story for the eponymous character. Again played by Goth, the film finds Pearl as a young woman living with her parents in a Texas farmhouse in 1918. Dreaming of becoming a star, Pearl will do anything to escape her situation, embracing her darker side as she becomes increasingly erratic.

Pearl serves as a showcase for Goth, with the young actor delivering a tour-de-force portrayal of desperation, frustration and melancholy. Aided by West's firm approach to the slasher genre and his campy yet earnest sensibilities, Goth delivers an Oscar-worthy performance. Unfortunately, the Academy remains reluctant to recognize horror, meaning Goth's work went unrecognized by her peers.

3 'X' (2022)

Image via A24

If Pearl is a twisted homage to The Wizard of Oz, then X is a straightforward love letter to the slasher films of the 70s. The film centers on a group of careless pornographers who arrive at an elderly couple's secluded farmhouse to shoot their latest effort. However, they soon begin to get hunted one by one by an unexpected enemy.

RELATED: The Best Slashers Of 2022

Goth excels as the film's lead, Maxine, an aspiring pornographic actor with dreams of stardom. Her unassuming approach to West's larger themes – the horror of old age, the stigma of being sex-positive, the unrelenting quest for fame – elevates X into a deeper exploration of human behavior. Goth plays two roles in X, a feat few actors could pull off, yet, the actor makes it look effortless, enhancing West's simple but effective vision and turning it into something far more transcendental.

4 'Suspiria' (2018)

In 2018, Luca Guadagnino bravely remade Dario Argento's 1977's horror masterpiece Suspiria. Dakota Johnson stars as Susie Bannion, a young American dancer arriving in West Germany to audition for the prestigious Markos Dance Company. Soon, she learns not everything is as it seems with the company's mysterious members.

Suspiria is a fascinating and radical re-interpretation of Argento's original, horror by way of a director famous for his deeply intimate portrayals of the human condition. Goth plays the supporting but pivotal role of Sara Simms, a young girl investigating the disappearance of fellow dancer Patricia. Although Suspiria lives and dies with Johnson and the utterly incredible Tilda Swinton, Goth leaves a strong impression on the plot and the audience. The film will not be up to everyone's tastes, but fans of Guadagnino's style and sensibilities will find plenty to enjoy.

5 'High Life' (2018)

Claire Denis' English-language debut, High Life, brings Goth Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche together. The film chronicles a group of criminals sent on a space mission to a black hole after enduring a series of scientific experiments. Goth plays the role of Boyse, a fellow criminal who suffers an excruciating death in one of the film's most memorable scenes.

Less a horror movie and more a disturbing sci-fi thriller, High Life remains an unsettling exploration of the human psyche. Like all the best sci-fi movies, it uses its premise and setting to explore the intricacies and limits of human nature, enhanced by Denis' unique directorial and narrative approach. Visually dazzling and tonally discomforting, High Life is yet another rich entry into Denis' impressive canon and further proof that Goth can shine in any role.

6 'Marrowbone' (2017)

Goth joins fellows scream queen Anya Taylor-Joy in Sergio G. Sánchez's 2017 psychological horror Marrowbone. The film follows a family of orphaned siblings living in a country house seemingly haunted by an evil supernatural presence. George MacKay and Charlie Heaton also star. Goth plays Jane, the siblings' second-youngest and only girl.

RELATED: Horror Movies That Redefined The Genre, According To Reddit

Marrowbone is a small-scale but effective horror movie. Goth, MacKay and Heaton are all game, elevating the material to craft a solid, if somewhat safe, tale that's ultimately undone by its less-than-impressive twist. However, fans of an old-fashioned haunted house narrative will get their money's worth, especially with such a talented cast doing most of the heavy lifting.

7 'A Cure For Wellness' (2016)

Gore Verbinski ventured into the always-in-demand horror genre with 2016's psychological drama A Cure for Wellness. Dane DeHaan stars as Lockhart, a young executive sent to retrieve his company's CEO from a mysterious rehabilitation center in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Goth plays Hannah, a young woman at the center who becomes Lockhart's sole companion during his nightmarish stay.

Although playing a straightforward "damsel in distress" role, Goth avoids many of the trope's negative qualities by delivering an earnest performance, thus clashing with the over-the-top antics around her. A Cure for Wellness quickly descends into exaggeration following its second act, but the first half is well-made and visually striking. The ending, however, will probably leave fans rolling their eyes.

8 'The Survivalist' (2015)

The apocalyptic genre got a healthy dose of horror with Stephen Fingleton's 2015 film The Survivalist. The film follows a man living off the land during a food-shortage period in a post-apocalyptic world. His quiet and uneventful existence is disrupted by the sudden arrival of two women.

Like many small-scale apocalyptic movies, The Survivalist is more concerned with the characters than the worldbuilding. The result is an intimate portrayal of the lengths humanity will go to ensure its survival and the things they lose in the process. Goth shines as Milja, a young woman in an uneasy and transactional relationship with the Survivalist. Although The Survivalist is not exactly a horror film, it explores more than enough dark themes and offers thrills aplenty. More importantly, it was the perfect starting point for Goth, who would later cement herself as horror's undefeated leading lady.

NEXT: Horror Movies From The Last Decade That Deserved Oscar Nominations