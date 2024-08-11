The Big Picture Mia Goth's performance in Marrowbone showcases her ability to convey complex emotions with subtle expressions and physical stillness.

This darkly atmospheric film interweaves horror with themes of mental illness, trauma, and family bonds, requiring versatile performances from the cast.

The plot twist in Marrowbone reveals a haunting story of grief and survival, adding layers to Mia Goth's portrayal of a ghostly yet fiercely protective character.

Scream queen Mia Goth may be best known for her performance in Ti West's recent slasher MaXXXine, but one of her most underrated horror performances comes in the 2017 film Marrowbone, directed by Sergio Sánchez. Goth plays Jane Marrowbone, a teenager living in the crumbling ruins of her mother's childhood home in Maine with her brothers Jack (George MacKay), Billy (Charlie Heaton), and Sam (Matthew Stagg). This is a very dark film that intersects horror with themes of mental illness and childhood trauma. As a psychologically complex drama, it required psychologically complex performances to anchor it, and Mia Goth pulled it off, and then some. In Marrowbone, Goth goes internal with her acting. In her performance, she has the impressive ability to capture big emotions in the most subtle way while maintaining physical stillness and an aura of composure. She deftly portrays an introverted character who is restrained and tranquil on the surface but always on guard and fiercely protective of her family. While this performance required a different acting style than her more theatrical, unhinged performances in Ti West's films, it proved Goth's versatility as an actor.

What Is 'Marrowbone' About?

Marrowbone is a Gothic family drama set in 1968. When we first meet the Marrowbone siblings, they have fled with their mother, Rose (Nicola Harrison), from England to escape their father (Tom Fisher), who is a notorious serial killer. However, Rose's health begins to decline, and she dies. One day, their father comes to the Marrowbone estate, having tracked them down. The film then jumps to six months later. The siblings are haunted by an ever-present "ghost" that lives in the attic. Tonally, it feels like a classic haunted house movie. The Marrowbones have covered all the mirrors in the house with sheets, and rarely go upstairs. They have constructed a fortress in the living room where they can retreat if the "ghost" ever reappears. Sometimes, they will hear scratching or thuds above them, and there is an eerie stain slowly spreading across one section of the ceiling.

Jane, the second eldest Marrowbone sibling, acts as a caretaker for her younger brothers. She and Jack try desperately to maintain a feeling of normalcy despite the decaying house, their mother's death, and the perpetual fear of the ghost in the attic. While on the surface, Jane is a beacon of calm, she is carrying the burden of her family's troubled past and present inside. As the family's protector, Jane is a quietly intense character. That may sound like an oxymoron, but Mia Goth was more than ready for this acting challenge and turned it into one of her greatest performances.

Mia Goth Shows The Art of Restraint in Jane Marrowbone

Jane Marrowbone requires a much quieter horror performance than the likes of Maxine Minx or Pearl Douglas. To capture this introverted character, Goth says a lot with her eyes and subtle changes in her face. In one scene, her brothers excitedly open a box of cash they had buried in a nearby cave. Jane sits quietly watching, and the viewer observes as Goth's face slowly grows more severe. She maintains perfect composure as she says, “It’s blood money. We all know where it comes from. We shouldn’t even touch it.” Even as she sits very still with perfect posture, Goth's eyebrows shift ever so slightly, and her eyes widen, conveying a mixture of terror and rage. Another moment that showcases Goth's restraint is when Jane realizes that their father has tracked them down. She sees him through the window and quickly hides herself from view. Her eyes dart frantically back and forth, but she says nothing. She is processing what is happening and what she must do. Then, taking a deep breath, Goth screams the single word "Jack" at the top of her lungs. Before the scream, she manages to show her character's tactical thinking in only a few seconds, and without words.

Goth's co-star George MacKay commented on this particular quality of her performance. In a behind-the-scenes documentary from Empire Entertainment, MacKay said, "It's kind of like an ocean, I think. There's like a calm sea, but it just goes... there's this depth. And you feel Jane. It's like Jane just sort of hits you." MacKay has far more screen time than Goth, but her electrifying presence on camera was clear to him. In Jane's scenes, she almost appears to be bristling with energy. In another scene, Jane gently covers her little brother Sam's ears when they hear the "ghost" upstairs. She stares upwards with tears brimming in her eyes, but a focused and fearless expression on her face. This kind of layered performance requires an incredible amount of effort, but Goth makes it look easy. While Sánchez fills the plot with exciting twists and a fair share of jump scares, Goth's performance never gets lost in the excitement and terror of the story.

Marrowbone harnesses Goth's skill at subtlety, but occasionally, Jane's composure cracks and these glimpses of wildness show Goth's brilliance as an actor. Each sibling has a moment alone where they realize that their father is still alive. Jane's happens when she tries to feed a raccoon through a crack in the ceiling and a hand grabs her instead. Jane immediately runs to the sink and starts frantically scrubbing her hands. The realization that her father isn't dead has, understandably, frightened Jane to her core. Goth shows this emotional state with a frenzied volatility. As she scrubs at herself, her shaking hands fumble over the soap and she drops it. Then her movements get wilder. She throws the soap across the room, followed by the basin of water, before crossing the room and punching her bed furiously until she collapses. So far, Goth has maintained incredible stillness as Jane keeps her emotional state contained, so this moment of physicality is both fascinating and unsettling to watch.

Mia Goth's Versatility Prepared Her For Ti West Horror Movies

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Near the end of the film, Sánchez throws in a major plot twist. What feels like a Gothic ghost story turns out to be a different kind of haunting. Sanchéz replays exactly what happened after the children's father returned. He killed Jane, Billy, and Sam, and Jack was the sole survivor. Jack managed to trap his father in the attic to slowly starve to death, and his father has been the "ghost" haunting him from upstairs as he slowly withers away. As a way to cope with his grief, Jack has been imagining himself as each of his siblings, switching voices and mannerisms in order to keep them alive in his mind. This reveal comes as a huge surprise because Goth gives such a physically involved, human performance that Jane feels entirely alive. The knowledge that Goth was portraying a ghost all along adds layers to her dynamic performance. She perfectly captures Jane's devotion to keeping her family safe, even when she is dead. Ultimately, Goth's acting is both impressive and moving within the tragic context of this story.

Goth's acting in Marrowbone is restrained but intense as she manages to portrays a ghost with complex emotions and physicality. In Ti West's X trilogy, she plays characters with big dreams who are chasing the spotlight. Maxine Minx and Pearl Douglas are characters who require theatrical, often unhinged performances, and Goth delivers, proving how perfectly suited for horror she is. But quieter films like Marrowbone show Goth's true versatility as an actor. Marrowbone prepared Goth well for her roles in West's films, where she manages to humanize very complicated characters. And, fortunately, MaXXXine may not be the end.

