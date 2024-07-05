The Big Picture Mia Goth is part of the new wave of modern-day scream queens, starring in a wide range of horror films.

Goth doesn't really see herself as a scream queen but appreciates the love and support from horror fans.

Goth can next be seen in MaXXXine and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Horror fans are a different breed of followers. We not only exalt our favorite killers and franchises, but we also hold their stars in the highest of regards, dubbing them “final girls,” “scream queens,” and “scream kings.” One of the earliest examples of a scream queen was Fay Wray, who starred in 1933’s King Kong, with names like Psycho’s Janet Leigh, The Exorcist’s Linda Blair, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Heather Langenkamp, Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis, and Scream’s Neve Campbell picking up the torch and marching onward. In recent years, new names have risen to the top, like Abigail and Scream’s Melissa Barrera and Barbarian’s Georgina Campbell.

With the arrival of Ti West’s (alleged) final chapter in his X franchise, MaXXXine, just around the corner, it’s easy to see that its star, Mia Goth, also easily fits into the new wave of scream queens. Even before picking up an axe and taking a swing towards stardom in 2022’s X, Goth was well on her way to scream queen status having appeared in titles including Gore Verbinski’s A Cure for Wellness, Sergio G. Sánchez’s Marrowbone, Luca Guadigno’s Suspiria remake and more, with the actress haunting audiences in between the release of X and Pearl in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool.

Recently, Goth sat down for a chat with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, for her second visit to Collider Ladies Night and revealed that — although she’s heard her name tossed into the scream queen discussion — she isn’t fully clear on the criteria or if she’d consider herself as such. She explained:

“I don’t really know what a Scream Queen means. I never really use that term for other actresses. I’ve definitely heard it a lot in passing, and I know that sometimes they describe me like that. I guess it just means an actress that’s working in the horror genre. It’s tricky. I don’t really know how to talk about that because, on one hand, I feel so embraced by the horror community and the genre community in general, and it’s something that I really welcome, and I’m really grateful for, that X and Pearl and MaXXXine, in particular, have resonated with people as much as they have. But then on the other hand, I see myself as just an actor, and I happen to come across these roles that just so happened to exist in this genre. But when I’m working on the roles and preparing the roles and, really, in the scenes, too, I’m just kind of in my head. I’m just in, like, a family drama. Then it’s everything else that comes later with the edit and cut and how they market it and all of that. It’s a tricky thing.”

Mia Goth Can’t Help That the Best Parts in Hollywood Are in Horror Flicks

All of this is not to say that Goth is simply a horror actress as she’s appeared in plenty of non-genre related titles, from dramas to period pieces and even high-octane adventure movies. But, she’s the first to admit that, for the most part, the most exciting scripts that come across her desk are from the genre that has embraced her so lovingly. She told Nemiroff:

“I’m also blown away by the types of roles that I come across. That’s another thing. Sometimes I think to myself, ‘No, I’m not going to do another horror movie. I’m going to wait for something else to come along.’ And then I’ll end up reading a script, and it happens to be a genre movie, but this role is just extraordinary. And I’m like, ‘How could I give that to someone else?’ I couldn’t! So then I go, and I do it, and I have an incredible time. I learn so much, and I’m very happy that I did it.”

Beyond MaXXXine, which slashes into cinemas on July 5, Goth will join an impressive cast that includes Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) and Oscar Isaac (Dune: Part One) in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Grab your tickets for MaXXXine below and don't miss the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night below:

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24 Expand

