Mia Goth is a household name among horror fanatics, with films like X, Pearl, Infinity Pool, and Maxxxine propelling her to Scream Queen status. Prior to the X series, Goth had already dipped her toes into horror-adjacent cinema in films like High Life alongside Robert Pattinson and A Cure for Wellness with Dane DeHaan. But in Luca Guadagnino's 2018 version of Dario Argento’s Suspiria, Goth proved herself worthy of her horror crown. Guadagnino’s version of the 1977 classic highlights a contrast between young and old, good and evil, beautiful and hideous, and truth and lie. Goth embodies these contrasts wholeheartedly and shines alongside A-list talents like Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson. Suspiria proved Goth’s acting skills were a good match with horror, and she wholeheartedly deserves the praise she's resceived for her genre work.

Suspiria Remake A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. Release Date October 11, 2018 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Dakota Johnson , Tilda Swinton , Mia Goth , Angela Winkler , Ingrid Caven , Elena Fokina Runtime 145 Main Genre Horror Writers Dario Argento , Daria Nicolodi , David Kajganich Tagline The Truth Hides Behind The Walls Website https://www.suspiria.movie Expand

What Is the Premise of Luca Guadagnino’s 'Suspiria'?

In 1977, Suzy (Johnson) arrives at a prestigious dance academy in Germany and befriends fellow dancer Sara (Goth). The academy is led by Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton) and specializes in expressionist ballet. As Sara and Suzy grow closer, Sara confides in Suzy that two of her friends, Patricia (played expertly by Chloë Grace Moretz) and Olga (Elena Fokina), have vanished. They discover the academy is actually a coven for witches, led by Helena Markos, who is also portrayed by Tilda Swinton, in her true chameleon state. All the dancers at the academy unwittingly become part of a Witches’ Sabbath for Mother Markos. Similar to Mario Bava's Black Sunday or Iain Softley's The Skeleton Key, Markos is confined to a decomposing, rotting body, and needs one of the dancers to be her vessel.

As the young women get to know each other and grow close, Suzy helps Sara try to locate her missing friends. Sara, desperate and worried about their well-being, also begins exploring on her own at night. This leads to her finding secret corridors and leads her to Patricia and Olga, now tortured and disfigured by the witches. Sara also becomes a target due to her goodness and purity, leading to her tragic fate.

Goth's Sara is a Sweetheart

Goth’s performance as Sara is impactful due to her likability and pure-heartedness. She is genuine, caring, and spunky, always putting others before herself. In the beginning, Patricia, prior to vanishing, tells her psychiatrist, Dr. Josef Klemperer (also played by Tilda Swinton) that the academy is a coven. She rambles, "I have to tell Sara to get out of there. She’s the only girl I actually give a damn about." This dialogue serves as an indication of Sara's fate but also furthermore shows that Sara is the favorite of many. But similar to Sarah in Andrew Fleming's The Craft and Rosemary in Roman Polanski's Rosemary's Baby, Sara is targeted because of her innocence. While the dancers value Sara for her kindness, the witches value Sara as a pawn to be used and violated on the Sabbath.

Sara's goodwill is also highlighted by her persistent search for Patricia and Olga. She even breaks into Blanc’s office to find their records, attempting to get in contact with their families. Sara’s selfless acts make her angelic, positioning her on the opposite spectrum of the witches. The witches even acknowledge this by considering Sara to be Markos' vessel before deciding on Suzy. For them, the purer the vessel, the better. Although Suzy is considered the final girl in Suspiria, Sara embodies some final girl traits with her innocence, instincts, and persistence, making her torturous fate especially tragic.

The relationship between Suzy and Sara is also endearing, and Goth seamlessly presents Sara as a tender soul. They act more like sisters than friends, similar to the leading ladies in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion or Thelma and Louise. Sara is the type of friend most people wish they had. She spends the night with Suzy when she has nightmares induced by the witches. When Suzy tells her, “I’ve only ever slept in bed with my sister,” Sara warmly replies, “We’re sisters now.” Throughout Suspiria, Guadagnino contrasts Sara’s purity and kindness to the witches, who are conniving and wicked. All the dancers, except Suzy, suffer at their hands, and the more virtuous the person, the more agony they experience. This is why Sara’s character endures the most pain.

Mia Goth, Dancing (and Screaming) Queen

Sara’s fate is cemented after she meets with Dr. Klemperer for more information on Patricia, as the witches are aware of her snooping. They use dark magic on Sara, causing her to fall and fracture her shinbone. She screams in agony until she is put in a trance and joins the other dancers mid-performance. She dances on her severely injured leg, but suddenly snaps back to reality and collapses in pain. Goth makes Sara’s suffering palpable with her shrieks, succumbing to the role entirely.

Sara is later gutted and disemboweled for the Witches’ Sabbath, along with Patricia and Olga. Still in a trance, the women stand naked, ravaged, and expressionless. This is the inverse of the Sabbath in Robert Eggers' The Witch, where Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) joins the witches, and they welcome her with open arms as they all cackle and levitate around a fire in unison. The Witches' Sabbath in Suspiria is instead underground, violent, and filled with fractured relationships between the witches. Suzy, revealed to be a powerful witch herself, defeats the other witches, and asks each of the tortured women what they request—“to die” is what Patricia and Olga say. When she gets to Sara, she says, “Sweet girl, what do you ask?” Sara tiredly replies “die” and her wish is granted. It is also the Sabbath scene where Goth shines the most. She looks like a zombie, conscious but not truly alive, corrupted and broken. Although Suspiria is horror, this moment is heartbreaking as Suzy cradles Sara's body like a grieving mother.

Goth is effective in this role because of the heart she puts behind her performance. Sara always has the best intentions, and Goth displays her as such. Her death is tragic because of what she endures, but also because she is completely innocent, and just wanted to find her missing friends. Instead, she goes through hell with her mind and body hijacked by the witches to exploit. Suzy calling Sara "sweet girl" is especially devastating, because that’s exactly what she is -- in complete contrast to the sadistic witches -- who were primed to gut her callously because of it.

Mia Goth's Grasp on Horror

What makes Goth’s performances effective is her range and how multifaceted she makes her characters. As Sara, she is portrayed as wholesome and clever, but becomes glazed and vacant under the witches’ trance. Her role as Sara is a precursor to her future horror performances, in which Goth has alternating personalities. In Pearl, she starts cheerful, becomes brash, unhinged, irate, and eventually erratic and demented. In X, she goes from a confident porn actor to a gun-wielding badass. Even in Infinity Pool alongside Alexander Skarsgård, her character is friendly at first, but quickly becomes sadistic.

Through Goth’s performance, it is easy to see why she is so successful in the horror genre today. Although all her characters are unique, they all go through some type of dramatic personality change that is unhinged, but always enthralling. She captivates audiences through her charm, range, and unpredictability. She can play multiple personas seamlessly, and in the horror genre, that’s a huge asset. Although the X series propelled her into A-list status, Suspiria proves that Goth was destined to be a scream queen.

