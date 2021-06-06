Now that the 2021 Cannes Film Festival line-up has been officially announced, trailers are releasing to get audiences hyped for the return of in-person festivals — the latest being Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island. Though this is not the first time a Hansen-Løve’s film has debuted at Cannes, this does mark the first time that she competes for the acclaimed Palme d’Or.

Bergman Island stars Mia Wasikowska, Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira and Clara Strauch, which follows a filmmaking couple who go to the famous titular island and find that reality and fiction start to blur. Hansen-Løve filmed in Fårö, Sweden, where the famous director Ingmar Bergman shot several films of his own, including Through a Glass Darkly and Persona. Based on the plot synopsis, it seems like Hansen-Løve will draw from these two films the most, although the change from black-and-white to color will show the island differently.

Hansen-Løve makes sure that the film is not unaware of the influence of Bergman, as it seems that unease or romance or sense of self-importance permeates the film. As one character succinctly puts it, “Fuck Bergman,” when asked why Sweden is always attached to him. Krieps also stars as a writer who relocates her family to the island, in the hopes that her writing will be influenced by Bergman’s aura, although don’t expect any philosophical monologues here.

The film rounds out what is the best line-up for Cannes in years, mostly due to many films being delayed a year because of the pandemic. New highly anticipated films include Leos Carax’s first film in years, Annette, the latest from the always controversial Paul Verhoeven, Sean Penn’s return to directing with Flag Day, Wes Anderson’s long delayed The French Dispatch, and more from Asghar Farhadi, Justin Kurzel, Sean Baker and Julia Ducournau.

Berman Island premieres at Cannes in July, which will be distributed by IFC Films in the U.S. later this year. Check out the trailer below.

