They say when the money goes, the honey goes and, for RHOP star Mia Thornton, the proof is in the pudding. The former exotic dancer was rescued from a life of hustling when she married much older businessman, Gordon Thornton, and was introduced to a life of excess and opulence. The 30-plus year age gap between the two wasn't shocking because it was no secret that Mia was attracted to her husband because of the luxurious lifestyle their union would provide her. Mia, Gordon, and their two children were introduced to RHOP fans in Season 6 as the newest addition to the franchise. For Mia, joining the show was a dream come true as she admitted she was a big fan of the show and had been for several years.

Mia and Gordon didn't necessarily fit the brand aesthetic of RHOP. Even though the couple showed off their over-the-top materialistic spoils, at every opportunity, it was clear Mia had skeletons in her closet that weren't able to be resolved by throwing money or designer bags at them. A bit rough around the edges, Mia's charm was undeniable and won some fans over with her authenticity even when it made others uncomfortable. The couple eagerly owned up to having a non-traditional marriage and inviting others into their bedroom from time to time. Mia boasted about being an entrepreneur and cameras followed her and Gordon to their Joint Chiropractic clinics around the country. Fans were skeptical about Mia being the brains behind the business as she implied, but the scenes didn't raise many eyebrows because the business was credible and Gordon was perceived as a bit eccentric, but still a very solid businessman.

But as Gordon struggled to keep up financially, it was clear that downsizing proved to be an issue for Mia. Amid his financial struggles, she announced their split. And now, she's moved on with someone considered to be age-appropriate, and according to Gordon, with more money. Season 8 of RHOP has chronicled the now-estranged couple in marital counseling, providing her a lackluster storyline as fans already know the outcome. But with her new boo, she's sure for a season 9 domination.

Mia Thornton Seemingly Engaged to New Boo

When news erupted last season that the business was going belly up, social media prophets speculated that if the money was threatened, the marriage would be in trouble. Their predictions were realized when it was announced the couple was experiencing financial difficulty which had an obvious strain on their relationship. No one was surprised when headlines announced the two were separated and soon would be divorcing. Gordon spewed cheating allegation at Mia and before the public could speculate, Mia took to Instagram during the holidays sporting a brand-new engagement ring with a cryptic caption stating: 4.4.4. #2024 Let's Go!

Mia's post over the holiday weekend was a bold move for a woman who is still legally married and a part of a very public platform. For the 310K Instagram followers watching Mia's posts via the IG moniker listed as @mrsmiathornton, seeing an official engagement post is a bit shocking. Gordon spilled the tea to TMZ ahead of the season 8 premiere after learning that Mia wasn't being as discreet as he would've liked with her extramarital dalliances. According to Gordon, because of the couple's extreme age gap, Mia is 39 and Gordon is 71, and with his prostate cancer surgery, he realized that he wouldn't be able to satisfy all his wife's sexual needs. He personally gave Mia permission to play outside their marital bed with others as long as it wasn't done in front of the kids or his face. Unfortunately, Gordon didn't realize his age and health issues would be compounded by financial constraints and ultimately would result in him losing his hot young wife.

Gordon Believes Mia is Leaving Him For Money

A heartbroken Gordon went off on a LIVE rant with TMZ accusing Mia of marrying him for money after being blindsided when Mia filed for legal separation. “Mia married me for my money and for the life she thought I could provide,” he said. “I absolutely believe her leaving me now is tied to the fact that I don’t have access to assets and funds unlimited at this point in time. This guy that she’s seeing has access to funds, and I think she’s leaving me for that reason." He went on to say, "They (Mia and her new boyfriend) are going to buy a house together and be doing business together and other kinds of things together, which tells me the interest in based on monetary gain from the relationship. I absolutely believe that she is leaving me because she sees an upgrade."

Gordon's breakdown wasn't met with much sympathy after it was revealed that he provided Mia with the initial "hall pass". Her hall pass was allegedly used to reconnect with Mia's high school sweetheart, a national radio personality and Remy Martin ambassador by the name of Incognito. Mia was spotted wearing the ring during BravoCon but when questioned about the ring, she coyly denied it was an engagement ring. During an episode of 'Watch What Happens' LIVE, Mia told Andy Cohen, "It's not an engagement ring. But it is a symbol that I am committed."

This recent IG post with Mia holding the ring up accompanied by a date got a huge reaction from fans and from her RHOP cast mates. Ashley Darby was all for it, commenting, "The hardest soft launch!" with fire emojis, while Gizelle Bryant left a comment without shade stating, "Okkkkkkkk! 2024 coming in hot!!" Mia's arch nemesis Wendy Osefo commented, "I'm gagging!"

Mia's New Boo May Appear on Next Season of 'RHOP'

Instead of going stagnant after her divorce from Gordon, Mia's storyline on RHOP is guaranteed to be a primary focus and quite possibly could steal the entire show. With a much more age-appropriate love interest and the backlash from her divorce, producers will have a lot to focus on as Mia adjusts to a brand-new life and one. Her biggest skeptics are debating the possibility of her divorce not being finalized by the date she captioned on her post, but anyone familiar with Mrs. Mia Thornton knows she isn't confined by rules or boundaries that may hinder another woman in similar circumstances. Mia has proved that she is a force to be reckoned with and usually gets her way, whether her goal is getting on a popular reality show or snagging the man she wants for access to the life she desires. If Mia is determined to marry this mystery man on April 4th, 2024, it's more than likely that it will happen just as she desires.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

