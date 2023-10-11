The Big Picture Mia Thornton's troubled upbringing in the foster care system has shaped her into the strong person she is today.

Mia's lies and drama on RHOP have made her a disliked cast member, with fans criticizing her behavior on the show.

Mia's divorce from her husband Gordon Thornton, with accusations of infidelity and being a gold digger, adds an interesting twist to her storyline for the upcoming season.

Recent news about Mia Thornton’s divorce from her husband Gordon Thornton has her name spinning in the headlines, just in time to build hype for the upcoming 8th season of RHOP. Mia quickly hopped in and began starting mess in season 6, leading to memorable fights in both season 6 and 7. Her background is an interesting one, and if it weren’t for her personality, it would be one people could easily empathize with. In an interview with E! News before her Real Housewives of Potomac debut, Mia gave insight into her life, which to her credit, has not been an easy one. In the interview, Mia shared that she grew up in the foster care system, which is a notoriously broken system in the United States. On the topic of her youth, Mia shared with E!,

“Both of my parents were recovering addicts so they weren't able to care for me, so I got juggled and pushed everywhere. It was a very challenging upbringing but I'm so grateful for it now because I did have people in my life that were able to step in and show me a better way of life, and also afford the opportunity to have some really extensive therapy to help re-program my brain because I really feel like without the help of professionals…It's easy to become a victim and it's easy to make excuses, but I was taught at a very young age that you are not a victim of your past or what other people have done for you, that you actually have full control over your future."

The last bit where she mentions the importance of not playing the victim is interesting. In fact, many fans would say it’s a case of the pot calling the kettle black, now that we’ve seen her behavior on the show. And, while Mia brings the drama, there aren’t any other redeeming qualities from her that are apparent on RHOP. She doesn’t have any particularly great one-liners or funny moments. Even the shade she throws comes off more mean than it does shady. Gizelle Bryant’s fashion sense is better than Mia’s personality. So, why is Mia so unlikeable?

RELATED: Candiace Dillard the Shade Assassin: Her Most Controversial Clapbacks

Mia Thornton’s Lies and Need To Be the Drama

Image via Bravo

Mia joined RHOP in the 6th season, and was happy to admit that she’s a super-fan of the Housewives franchise. In her interview with E! News she elaborated on this, stating,

"I'm definitely not new to Housewives. I've definitely been watching it since the beginning of time, and I've always remembered being inspired as such a young girl and knowing these women were opening their homes, being so vulnerable and sharing their lives with us. And I thought to myself when I got the call, I was like, ‘OK, now it's time. This is happening.'"

Let’s pause for a second. Mia has not only admitted to being a super-fan, but she also said that she watched as a “young girl”. If she started watching the series from the very first episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she would have been 22 years old. So, while she was certainly young, referring to herself as a young girl is incredibly incorrect. But, that’s the thing about Mia, isn’t it? She lies. She lies a lot, and her lying has definitely been a source of drama on the show. Is it possible that she lies because she’s a super-fan of the series and is acting the way she thinks a Real Housewife should act? Probably, because the way she escalates problems with physical violence is both infuriating and annoying. It’d be less annoying if she didn’t run away after taking things to a physical level, but that’s precisely what she does. She runs away and plays the victim even though she took things to a physical level. She did this in her first season when she argued with Candiace Dillard, throwing salad at her face before running away to play the victim. The worst part is that Mia was not held accountable for her actions, while Candiace bore the brunt of everyone’s ire. This similar situation happens again, only this with Wendy Osefo, and this time the outrage was even more warranted.

Her actions sparked a conversation about colorism, as she managed to start fights with the two darker-skinned women in the cast, who were both subsequently blamed by their fellow cast mates. This unfair treatment was immediately called out by the fans, leading to a reunion conversation in season 7 that left little to be desired, or resolved.

Mia Thornton is the Hollow Shell of What A Housewife Should Be

Image via Bravo

Knowing that Mia is a Housewives super-fan makes her behavior make more sense. The confusing stories about her past combined with her penchant for starting fights makes it clear that she desperately wants to be interesting. And, for all intents and purposes, she should be interesting. But she isn’t. She isn’t particularly funny or clever. She’s also the least followed Housewife of the RHOP cast, with her counterparts having double the followers that she has on social media. Which says more than many realize. Why, exactly? Because it means half of the RHOP fans do not care about her personal life, because she is unlikable.

The fascinating part about all of this is that she does have an interesting story. Growing up in foster care, then becoming an adult who opts to work at a strip club (where she allegedly did not strip) where she met her husband Gordon. After marrying him she starts businesses that everyone is confused about, because she has yet to explain what she does concisely. There is a franchise involved. That's all we know. At any rate, this is all fascinating on paper, especially the things we continued to learn about her on the show. There was the threesome she had with her estranged friend Jacqueline and her presently estranged husband. There was also the other threesome that involved Peter Thomas' girlfriend, but not Peter himself? All of these stories are alleged, because Mia lies, so while they are fascinating on paper, for all intents and purposes they could all be lies. What isn't a lie is what's going on with her husband Gordon. News recently broke that the couple is divorcing. Gordon took it upon himself to get on Beyoncè's internet and tell the world that Mia is a gold digger who only married him for his money. He goes on to say that Mia decided to cheat on him with a new rich man shortly after he started having money problems, which, if true, seems on brand for her. She spent a lot of time early on boasting about her businesses and all the money she makes, and how she's a "Boss". It was annoying for viewers and her fellow cast members. So, it naturally would make absolute sense that she used him for his money, because she is obsessed with money.

If what Gordon is saying is true, he has finally made Mia interesting to watch, at least potentially. Fans can look forward to watching this separation play out when the new season premieres in November.