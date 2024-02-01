The Big Picture Radio personality Incognito reveals that he and Mia Thornton were high school sweethearts and shares details about their past relationship.

Mia's estranged husband, Gordon, accused her of marrying him for his money.

Incognito hints at appearing on RHOP and expresses his intentions to marry Mia in the future.

Mia Thornton is easily the most outrageous housewife on The Real Housewives of Potomac. From her "sugar daddy" marriage dynamic with estranged husband Gordon Thornton, to her reckless mouth and, most recently, her cryptic New Year's post in a loving embrace with a mystery man with the date 4.4.4. #2024, it didn't take fans of the reality show long to discover the mystery man in her IG post was a radio personality named Incognito.

The on-air personality is featured on a syndicated radio show that records in Columbus, GA, but is syndicated on several urban stations across the country. As her marriage to Gordon crumbles throughout season 8, fans wondered if she'd bring her new bae on the show. According to Incognito's interview with Carlos King, he will make an appearance. It seems Mia isn't the only one chasing clout.

Mia Thorton's New Boy Toy Shares Their Love Story Via His Own Press Junket

Realizing his identity had been exposed, Incognito decided to remove the veil completely by sitting down with the king of reality television, Carlos King. Incognito started his conversation on Reality with the King, by sharing that he and Mia were high school sweethearts during her time living in Columbus, GA. Carlos was giddy with excitement-hearing details of a high school-aged Mia who, according to Incognito, came pre-packaged with the same game she entered RHOP with even at age 16.

He chronicled his first time meeting the statuesque beauty at an after-school job and explained how he ended up winning her over. Incognito's story continued with the young lovers eventually moving to Charlotte, where they eventually split up, according to him, because of a lack of communication. During their stint in Charlotte, Incognito revealed Mia started stripping, which is how she met Gordon. Sharing this tea with RHOP superfan Carlos King suggests Incognito is not only excited about his relationship with Mia, but is looking forward to being included in the Potomac discussion.

The radio personality spilled so much tea that Carlos almost gagged completely. According to Incogonito, Gordon purchased Mia a car while she was dancing and had the paperwork for the car coming to their joint address. "I knew who he was because he had mail coming to my house," Incognito said, talking about Mia's then-older lover. After Incognito returned to Columbus, he learned Mia was married to another man. After her relationship with that man ended, she and Gordon reunited and ended up getting married and having children.

"We stayed friends, but I was always respectful of her marriage(s), and we didn't see each other until she was separated," Incognito assured Carlos. Currently, Mia and Gordon are estranged and both have made very disparaging remarks about one another publicly. Gordon had a LIVE conversation with TMZ, insinuating that Mia cheated on him and that he had proof she married him solely for his money. For the record, Mia hasn't denied the motivation for marrying Gordon was his money. When accused of being a gold digger by the other women on RHOP, she simply shrugs the insult off as if it's obvious.

Is Mia Over Being an Alleged Golddigger?

Image by Annamaria Ward, Bravo

If Mia's motivation for marriage is based solely on finances, certainly, she won't be marrying Incognito anytime soon. Although Incognito is making a name for himself on urban radio, it's easy to assume he doesn't have the type of money that Gordon had when he met Mia as a stripper in Charlotte. There isn't much information about her first husband, but she has made it clear that she isn't in the market for a man who isn't able to provide for her in the way befitting of a pampered Potomac housewife.

Incognito hinted at making an appearance in the upcoming season of RHOP. He also predicted fans would be able to witness Gordon changing his tune about Mia being a good mother. "I think you're going to see that they are doing a great job co-parenting," he said. He was also extremely clear about his intentions for Mia moving forward. "Would you marry Mia?" Carlos asked bluntly. "Absolutely. She was always the one that got away," Incognito replied without hesitation.

When asked to translate the numeric code on Mia's mystery post, Incognito was elusive for the first time in the interview. "She put 444, for a reason. You'll just have to stay tuned and see," he smiled.

Mia Thornton Secures Her Champagne Flute Courtesy of Her New Romance

It was an interesting interview and answered some of the questions audiences had about Mia's past, but there are still several holes that remain unfilled even after the hour-long interview. Incognito confirmed that Mia and her friend Jacqueline Blake are indeed happily reunited. He suggested audiences would enjoy seeing more of their relationship, especially since the women had a lifelong friendship.

That friendship was challenged two seasons ago on RHOP when Jacqueline ended up in tears because of a verbal altercation with Mia. The two argued the entire season and finally labeled their friendship irreconcilable at the reunion. According to Incognito, the two ladies are magic together and deserve more camera time on RHOP. Mia's social media posts are in sync with her lover's comments, as a recent post features her and Jacqueline with the caption, "Two things you'll never have to chase true friends and true love."

Whether Mia and Incognito will make it to the next season remains to be seen, but what is presumable from his interview is that Mia has become even more interesting to RHOP fans. Throwing a younger, better-looking lover into her storyline may not do much for her bank account, but it will certainly be fun for fans to watch.

