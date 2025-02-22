Conclave has been sweeping through the awards season with great aplomb, possibly much to the surprise of those who thought that a religious thriller might not be brilliant box-office material. Much has aided the film's surge up the box office and success this awards season, including its phenomenal cast anchored by Ralph Fiennes, its glorious visuals and production design, and the fantastic score that lies beneath. Conclave is just the latest big film or TV show to cover the papacy and doctrines of Christianity. Silence by Martin Scorsese, The Two Popes by Fernando Meirelles, and the TV show The Young Pope starring Jude Law are some examples of stories with a religious backdrop or theme appearing as mainstream releases.

But one must go back to 1968 to see the film that Conclave undoubtedly followed most closely. The Shoes of the Fisherman, an adaptation of a 1963 novel by Morris West and directed by Michael Anderson, similarly features a papal election within a wider geopolitical context. The epic political religious drama stars Anthony Quinn in the main role with heavyweights like Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud, and Vittorio De Sica members of the wider cast. Films with great casts, unfortunately, don't always perform well at the box office, and The Shoes of the Fisherman is no exception. Despite that, it's a fantastic and gripping film that tells a riveting story exceptionally well.

‘The Shoes of the Fisherman’ Mixes Geopolitical Tensions With a Papal Election