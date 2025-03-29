Michael Apted, who passed away in 2021, was a British filmmaker with impressive range. Between the 1970s and 2010s, he made many features across various genres, as well as multiple documentaries. His storytelling is reflective and emotional, focusing on character and psychology rather than action or spectacles.

The director's gems include Coal Miner's Daughter, a groundbreaking musical biopic, Gorillas in the Mist, a moving real-life drama about a primatologist's fight to protect Rwanda's great apes. His finest accomplishment is the sweeping Up documentary series, one of cinema's greatest studies of ordinary people's lives over time. With this in mind, this list ranks Apted's strongest movies, from whimsical fantasy to stirring nonfiction.

10 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader' (2010)

Starring: Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, Ben Barnes, Will Poulter

"​You have returned for a reason. Your adventure begins now."​ Though far from perfect, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader is certainly worth checking out for Narnia diehards or fantasy fans in general. Following up on Prince Caspian, it follows siblings Lucy (Georgie Henley) and Edmund Pevensie (Skandar Keynes), along with their cousin Eustace (Will Poulter), as they join Caspian (Ben Barnes), now King, on a quest aboard the Dawn Treader. Their mission is to locate seven lost lords to restore peace to Narnia. Along the way, they encounter dragons, merfolk, and mysterious islands.

Apted must seem like an unusual choice for this material, but he infuses Voyage of the Dawn Treader with a sense of wonder and romanticism that suits the world well. The director said the story is "about growing up, finding yourself, coming to terms with yourself, and knowing what your values are." There are narrative stumbles, to be sure, but the visuals are top-notch, the adventure is engaging, and the performances by Henley and Poulter.