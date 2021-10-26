Michael B. Jordan's previously unnamed Black Superman project, which now has the title of Val Zod, has found its writers. Deadline reports that the HBO Max adaptation will be penned by Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, with Jordan's company Outlier Society producing for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

Word of the project was first revealed here at Collider back in July, where sources said that Outlier Society had hired a writer who was working on a script for the limited series at the time. Now, it appears that they've found two writers to help shape the story for Val Zod. Currently, reports are stating that Jordan has not committed to starring in the lead role in spite of significant buzz, with plenty of fans interested in seeing him don the S-shield as Val-Zod. For now, Jordan will serve as executive producer alongside Elizabeth Raposo for Outlier Society. Stefano Agosto, SVP Television for Outlier Society, will also oversee Val Zod.

In the comics, Val-Zod donned the mantle of Superman thanks to the DC multiverse on Earth-2 and was introduced during the New 52-era by creators Tom Taylor, Nicola Scott, and Robson Rocha, with his first appearance in 2014's Earth 2 #19. He possesses the same powers as Clark Kent/Kal-El, hailing from the same planet of Krypton, and finds refuge on Earth. At one point, he even battles an Earth-2 version of Superman that has been brainwashed by Darkseid, although this is later revealed to be a clone of the original Kal-El.

Metayer and Peters are writers for both TV and film who most recently worked on the seventh Transformers movie, Rise of the Beasts, which is set for release on June 24, 2022. They first debuted with their original pilot American Snow, and their pilot for Hannibal, based on the Carthaginian general and statesman, has been picked up at Apple with Rise of the Beasts' Steven Caple Jr. attached to direct. They also penned the script for The Nola, for which Sam Raimi will direct.

Val Zod joins a slate of several other DC projects in the works that are being made exclusively for HBO Max, including a Black Canary movie from Lovecraft Country's Misha Green that would see Jurnee Smollett reprising her Birds of Prey role as well as a Batgirl movie starring In the Heights actress Leslie Grace, which just cast Brendan Fraser as the villain (reported to be Firefly). No release date has been confirmed yet for Val Zod, so stay tuned to Collider for more on this project.

