The natural charisma of Michael B. Jordan is what made him one of today’s bona fide leading men in Hollywood. Star roles in the Creed trilogy and the new film Sinners are worlds away from his earlier performances as characters who encounter tragedy. Before he made Hollywood’s radar, Jordan broke hearts in one of his earliest roles as a little league baseball player in 2001's Hardball.

Only twelve years away from his star turn in Fruitvale Station, Jordan was just 14 years old when he played one of several inner-city kids coached by Keanu Reeves' gambling addict. The Brian Robbins-helmed baseball drama was inspired by the novel Hardball: A Season in the Projects by journalist Daniel Coyle, which examined kids from low-income families playing baseball in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing projects. As one of the few new releases to hit theaters following the tragic events of 9/11, the film managed to be a sleeper hit at a time when the public desperately needed an escape from reality, much like its characters. Far from the lighthearted fare of scrappy underdog kids' sports movies like The Mighty Ducks and The Sandlot, Hardball has a gritty street edge with a heart that marked the beginning of Jordan’s rising star.

What Is 'Hardball' About?