Michael B. Jordan Joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie in New David O. Russell Movie

Michael B. Jordan has signed on to join Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell‘s new drama, which is heating up over at New Regency.

The project is untitled, though internally, it has been referred to as Amsterdam, and sources say the plot concerns a doctor and a lawyer who form an unlikely partnership.

I’ve discussed this project at length on my podcast, The Sneider Cut. Russell was originally considering Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Jamie Foxx for the roles that ended up going to Robbie and Jordan, and though Russell had earmarked a supporting role for Angelina Jolie, it doesn’t look as though that’s going to pan out.

As for other names I’ve heard Russell is courting, I’m told he has his eye on another pair of Michaels — Michael Shannon and Mike Myers — and there’s also a role for his old pal Robert De Niro, who co-starred in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy.

Russell will direct from his own original screenplay, and he’ll also produce alongside Matthew Budman. Production is expected to start in April, and the film will be Russell’s first since Joy hit theaters in December 2015. The filmmaker is a five-time Oscar nominee, and it’s currently unclear whether his latest project is expected to be ready before the end of the year, since it won’t wrap until June or July.

Jordan and Russell have been circling each other for some time now, as they nearly worked together on another New Regency project titled The Skies Belong to Us, which concerns a plane hijacking. After working with Russell on this other project, Jordan will segue into Denzel Washington‘s Sony drama A Journal for Jordan, which the Just Mercy star is also producing under his Outlier Society banner.

Jordan will soon be seen in Paramount’s action-thriller Without Remorse, and he’s slated to star in a third film in the hit Creed franchise. He’s represented by WME, and the Hollywood Reporter confirmed his casting in Russell’s new movie.