Hot off an impressive opening weekend for Creed III, it seems director and star Michael B. Jordan isn’t ready to step out of the ring just yet. Jordan has reportedly been meeting with Amazon to create a “Creed-verse” with several spin-off projects that will span both TV and film. These talks have reportedly only become more serious after Creed III’s huge opening weekend numbers, with over $100 million at the global box office.

Nothing about these potential spin-offs has officially been announced, but Deadline's report did include some exciting potential projects given to them by a source. There have reportedly been conversations between Jordan and Amazon for companions series to go along with the Creed franchise, with talks not only for live-action series but anime ones as well. There have also been discussions about character-specific spin-offs with one potential one focusing on Adonis Creed’s daughter, Amara, played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in the most recent film.

Making spin-offs for the Creed franchise is really a no-brainer. The Creed movies are already proof that expanding the world can work because they themselves are already spin-offs of the Rocky franchise. All sorts of characters have been met across all nine movies. Any one of them comes with a rich story to explore. Whether they are old friends or foes of Rocky or Creed, there are a lot of exciting directions these spin-offs could go.

It is currently unknown if these projects Jordan is working on with Amazon will connect to the previously announced Drago spin-off. The film is said to focus on Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), an old enemy of Rocky, and his son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), an old enemy and new friend of Jordan’s Creed. Robert Lawton was announced to be working on the screenplay, but unfortunately, there have not been many more updates on the project since it was announced last summer.

Jordan and Amazon both did not respond when Deadline reached out for comment but at the Creed III premiere, Jordan was quoted by the publication as saying “building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about.” So, it seems that might be the closest thing to an official confirmation that fans will get for now.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the expansion of the Creed franchise. Creed III is currently playing in theaters worldwide