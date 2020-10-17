Michael B. Jordan Confirms ‘Static Shock’ Producer Status With a Single Tweet

Multi-hyphenate star Michael B. Jordan is attaching himself to another big superhero story. This week, Jordan confirmed his involvement in the Static Shock currently in development over at Warner Bros. Back in August, the Black Panther alum’s name was dropped in association with the nascent project by comic book writer Reginald Hudlin, who is set to write a Static Shock digital comics series beginning February 2021 and is also working on this new movie.

Jordan confirmed his role in the Static Shock movie on Twitter on Friday. The actor posted a photo of the first Static comic book issue and added in some cheeky emojis for flavor. In addition to Jordan’s very relaxed tweet, he also shared an official statement with The Hollywood Reporter about his involvement in the movie, commenting, “I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

The character of Static, a.k.a. Virgil Hawkins, first appeared in 1993’s Static Vol. 1 comic for Milestone Comics. Static’s superpowers come as a result of interaction with a radioactive substance, giving the hero the ability to control electromagnetic fields. Static Shock came about as a younger, more kid-friendly version of the Static character who appeared in the WB animated series of the same name. The Milestone label was, at the time, an outlet founded by Black writers and artists that had distribution through DC. In addition to writing a new Static Shock digital series, Hudlin will also be involved in relaunching Milestone with DC’s help.

THR also notes in their report Jordan and his Warner Bros.-based shingle Outlier Society will be serving in a producer role on the Static Shock movie. It also marks the third superhero-based project Jordan, a notable and fervent fan of comic books and anime, has gotten involved with over the years. Previously, the actor played Johnny Storm in Josh Trank‘s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot and Killmonger in Ryan Coogler‘s much-celebrated Black Panther. The Static Shock movie offers Jordan a unique opportunity to bring his love of and experience in the comic book world behind the camera as a producer. And, if you’re wondering, it’s unclear if Jordan will stick to just producing or if he will possibly appear in the movie, too.

We’ll keep you posted about the Static Shock movie as it develops. Check out Michael B. Jordan’s very chill, very low-key confirmation tweet below. Get even more updates from DC FanDome here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.