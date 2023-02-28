Just as Donnie was put through the wringer in the ring against arguably his toughest opponent yet in his old friend Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), Michael B. Jordan was put through the wringer both in front of and behind the camera on Creed III. The beloved actor made his directorial debut with the third film of the franchise, a feat made all the more difficult considering he was also the star. His dedication to the film seemed to pay off, however, as reactions have been positive ahead of release both for creating a respectable bookend to the franchise and for Jordan's creative touch which elevated the film to greater heights. Ahead of the film's release, Collider's own Steve Weintraub talked with Jordan about his future as a director and if he'd ever act and direct for the same project again.

Jordan hasn't been quiet about the overwhelming challenges that come with pulling double duty as a director and actor. He's previously said that one of the most difficult parts of the filmmaking process for Creed III specifically was the boxing sequences. These scenes required him to lean on his team for help especially as he was donning gloves and other equipment. Along with the typical challenges that come with directing yourself, it made for a draining experience, albeit a very rewarding and liberating one. When asked if he'd appear on-screen in the next film he directs, Jordan noted that it would need to be the right project, saying:

I’m not sure about that. I think that’s part of the thought process is, figuring out what side of the line you wanna stand on, you know, and is the project worth doing both? Just knowing what it takes out of you… Like, this took a piece of me – in all the best ways, but just to be able to take it from pre-production to this day, to today, it’s a lot. And it’s relentless and you have to obsess over it, and that’s all you can focus on. So that level of commitment only can come to a project that is worthy of that. So I’ve just got to figure that out.

Creed III Could Be the Beginning of a Fruitful Directing Career for Jordan

Although Creed III will close out the trilogy and seemingly put an end to Adonis's story, it's certain to only be the beginning of Jordan's directing career as other projects call on him to pull double duty once again. He had an All-Star team around him to help him get through his trial by fire as a director, including a dynamite cast around him featuring Majors, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu among others. Throughout his experience, he also got plenty of advice from other directors like Ryan Coogler and Jon Favreau as well as actors like Bradley Cooper who also directed themselves.

Creed III follows Adonis as his seemingly perfect life atop the boxing world with a loving family is threatened by Damian, a former boxing prodigy and ex-con seeking to prove he deserves a spot in the ring. The tension between the childhood friends carries over into the ring where Dame is eager to settle the score and take his rightful place at the top. Collider's own Ross Bonaime is one of many critics pleased with this final bout, giving Jordan's directorial debut an A- and calling it "a breath of fresh air" for the franchise.

Creed III releases in theaters on March 3. Check out our interview with Jordan above and look for our full conversation with him soon.