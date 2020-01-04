Watch Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx’s ‘FYC’ Q&A for ‘Just Mercy’

0

Christmas came a few days early for those who attended our rousing Q&A with Just Mercy stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, who talked about WB’s powerful death row drama as part of Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood.

ArcLight has sponsoring FYC all season, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house following the film, after which Scott Mantz led a stirring discussion about racial injustice.

Just Mercy follows an idealistic young attorney named Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), who heads down to Alabama to fight to save the lives of prisoners on death row, including Walter McMillian (Foxx), a family man convicted of murder with the flimsiest of evidence. Oscar winner Brie Larson co-stars as Bryan’s trusted colleague, while Rob Morgan (Mudbound) plays a fellow prisoner, and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) plays a criminal whose false testimony helped put Walter away. Director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) delivers a riveting courtroom drama that has won audience awards at numerous regional festivals.

I won’t spoil what comes up during the Q&A, but suffice to say, there was real hope that Just Mercy will affect change. It will make you wonder if everyone on death row is guilty of the crimes they’ve been accused of, or whether the justice system was rigged against them. It’s a thought-provoking film, and Jordan and Foxx share their insights as to how they approached the project and their characters, who are based on real people.

