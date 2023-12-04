The Big Picture Michael B. Jordan's love for anime, specifically Naruto, makes him the perfect fit to direct the live-action Naruto movie.

Naruto's emotional drama and kinetic fight scenes should be preserved in the live-action adaptation.

Jordan's understanding of the importance of emotional depth and well-executed fight scenes in anime can translate into a successful live-action Naruto movie.

Naruto is one of the most popular anime series in the world, and now it's being fast tracked for a live-action adaptation. Though Masashi Kishimoto's ninja epic had been optioned for the silver screen, it wasn't until recently that Tasha Huo announced that she would be writing the screenplay for the live-action Naruto movie. News of this magnitude often results in fandom celebrating, but anime hasn't had a good track record when it comes to live-action adaptations. Too often, the film or television show that's adapting an anime will swerve wildly from the source material, or cut out the core of what made an anime great. This is slowly starting to change, if the reception to Netflix's live action adaptation of One Piece is any indication, but there's still a long way to go.

When it comes to the live-action adaptation of Naruto, the person directing it needs to approach the film with an eye for what worked in the series: namely, the drama that arose from Naruto Uzumaki's drive to become the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, as well as Kishimoto's kinetic fight sequences. One name manages to fit all of those criteria: Michael B. Jordan. Though he only made his directorial debut this year with Creed III, Jordan's love of anime — specifically Naruto — proves that he would be the perfect fit for a live-action adaptation of Naruto.

'Creed III' Pays Homage To Various Anime — Including a Vital 'Naruto' Moment

When Creed III picks up, Adonis Creed (Jordan) has retired from boxing and spends time with his family while managing up-and-coming fighters. But things take a turn when Creed's old friend Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) catches up with him. Soon, Damian's long-buried resentment over not getting his shot at a heavyweight title trickles out. This rivalry serves as the emotional core of Creed III, and Naruto had a major role in influencing it. Speaking to Polygon, Jordan went into detail about how the relationship between Damian and Creed was shaped by the bond between Naruto and Sasuke Uchiha. “But for me, [the Creed III scene] was about the relationship between two brothers, so the relationship between Naruto and Sasuke was where the inspiration for that relationship kind of stemmed from,” he said.

Much like Creed and Damian, Naruto and Sasuke have a rivalry that's fraught with emotion. Though the duo become friends throughout their various trials, Sasuke ends up defecting from the Hidden Leaf Village in order to master his abilities and gain vengeance for the death of his clan. Naruto becomes equally determined to redeem Sasuke; this conflict is mirrored throughout Creed and Damian's escalating confrontations. Jordan wasn't just inspired by Naruto's emotional conversations, as he attempts to translate the same hyperkinetic fight scenes that defined the series into Creed III. The standout example comes from when Creed and Damian both deliver a massive punch to each other's face that sends them reeling, which is a moment lifted directly from Naruto and Sasuke's final fight. Jordan shows a keen eye for understanding that fight scenes — whether in anime or in live-action — need that emotion to keep viewers invested in the violence.

Michael B. Jordan’s Love for Anime Permeates All of His Projects, Including ‘Black Panther’

Naruto isn't the only anime that Jordan has shown love for; he's also shown a love for Dragon Ball Z and drawn comparisons to the trials that Goku went through to what Creed has experienced throughout the Creed films. “It’s Goku’s resilience. No matter how much pain and struggle he goes through, every battle, a Saiyan only gets stronger. They could even lose, but they’re gonna come back stronger until they eventually beat you. Like, it doesn’t even matter.” Indeed, Creed grows stronger and stronger with every fight he partakes in, until he eventually becomes the heavyweight champion of the world. Dragon Ball Z also had a major influence on Jordan's portrayal of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, specifically the Saiyan prince Vegeta. Like Vegeta, Killmonger is proud and willing to go to any length to prove he's worthy of the throne of Wakanda. Killmonger's blue shirt and armored vest even serve as a homage to Vegeta's Saiyan armor. In What If...? Season 1, this is even given a tongue-in-cheek approach when Tony Stark (Mick Wingert) points out that one of Killmonger's drones looks like something out of Mobile Suit Gundam. "What? I like anime?" Killmonger replies.

Other anime influences are sprinkled throughout Jordan's work, most notably in gen: LOCK. The Rooster Teeth animated series features a number of giant mecha, and Jordan portrays a pilot who suffers a life-changing injury and has to defend the world while grappling with his place in it — similar to Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion. Even his breakout role in Chronicle has ties to anime, as director Josh Trank and screenwriter Max Landis compared it to Akira. While there are more direct parallels between Andrew Detmer (Dane DeHaan) and Tetsuo, specifically how their great power drives them insane, it's not hard to see why the appeal of a connection to Akira may have jumped out at Jordan. Creed III even received an anime short for its premiere in Japan — a testament to how the medium has influenced Jordan.

Jordan hasn't ruled out directing a live-action anime, as he hinted that he might be up to directing a live-action adaptation of Dragon Ball Z if the opportunity arose. He is fairly busy as he's slated to star in an adaption of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six alongside directing Creed IV. Still, his passion for the medium of anime and his understanding of how it can translate to live-action storytelling would make for a great Naruto movie. If nothing else, future directorial efforts by Jordan should continue to have an anime flair and encourage viewers to check out the works that inspired him.

Naruto is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

