It’s always amazing to watch a filmmaker and performer work in such great harmony together, each so bringing out the best in one another that they can’t stop working together. Toshiro Mifune and Akira Kurosawa, Michelle Williams and Kelly Reichardt, Lesley Manville and Mike Leigh, the list goes on and on. These pairings are such a gift to cinema as an art form, but they also don’t come around every day. We must treasure them when they do emerge. In the last decade, an especially astonishing example of this dynamic has increasingly influenced American pop culture in the form of director Ryan Coogler and leading man Michael B. Jordan.

Ryan Coogler has never directed a feature-length movie that was entirely devoid of Michael B. Jordan, with their collaborations extending from tiny indies like Fruitvale Station to one of the biggest superhero movies ever made, Black Panther. The track record of quality these two have cultivated when they’ve worked together alone is enough to cement them as one of the great director/actor pairings. But their artistic forays are also worthy of praise because of a specific thematic motif that seems to fascinate the duo. Coogler and Jordan are both compelled to underline the ordinariness in supposedly “grand” or widely talked about figures. The individuals this approach applies to range from real-world figures who were all over the news to iconic fictional creations in genre cinema, but that focus on the mundane and intimate aspects of these individuals…that remains the same.

RELATED: 'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan Discusses Which 'Rocky' Staple Was the Most Difficult to Film & How the Movie Changed in Editing

'Fruitvale Station' Established Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s Collaborative Style

Image via TWC

Oscar Grant III was a 23-year old-man who lived in Hayward, California. He had a daughter, made money as a meat cutter, and secured his GED. He was a man who had friends, could get short-tempered, laughed, cried. Oscar Grant III was a rounded-out human being who was murdered on January 1, 2009, by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle. In the wake of yet another slaughtering of an unarmed Black man in America by a law enforcement officer, Oscar Grant III became more than a person. He became a symbol to many, while several prominent corners of the internet, news media, and political sphere worked overtime to paint Oscar Grant III as a monster who had this coming. “He was on parole for possessing a gun!” one argument rang out, while others took the side of saying that everything Mehserle did was justified.

This racist rhetoric, not to mention the incredibly controversial lenient sentence given to Mehserle (who served an 11-month sentence for an involuntary manslaughter charge), dehumanized Oscar Grant. Fruitvale Station, Ryan Coogler’s first feature-length directorial effort starring Michael B. Jordan as Grant, was an artistic exercise meant to paint a nuanced and richly human portrait of Oscar Grant III. The film follows this man on the last day of his life, with much of the film being preoccupied with run-of-the-mill actions or errands Oscar Grant III has to do. Much like how Once Upon a Time in Hollywood focused on Sharon Tate just going to the movies or shopping for books after decades of her being solely defined by her brutal murder, Fruitvale Station reminds people that Oscar Grant III was more than his grisly demise.

This thoughtful approach is handled beautifully by Coogler and Jordan, who both show such artistic confidence in this nascent stage of their respective careers. Coogler, for his part, shoots the film on 16mm super film, a bold choice that lends a tactile quality to the film. You feel like you’re right there behind the meat counter with Grant or hanging out with him and his friends. Coogler’s filmmaking style, full of intimate shots and immersive camerawork, is all about inviting viewers into the world of Oscar Grant III. In a style evoking Chantal Akerman’s focus on ordinary domestic like in Jeanne Dielman, Coogler is enamored with the standard parts of Grant’s life.

That quality is reinforced through Jordan’s lead performance, which avoids either a caricatured or hagiographic approach to inhabiting a real human being. Instead, Jordan’s Oscar Grant III is appropriately nuanced but often affable. He portrays this deceased figure as someone vulnerable, capable of mistakes, but quietly endearing. Jordan’s gift for charisma and charm was evident from the start and serves this character well, especially in any of the heartwarming scenes of Grant bonding with his daughter. Coogler and Jordan both commit wholeheartedly to a sense of realism in their portrayal of Oscar Grant III, which just makes the inevitable climactic depiction of this man being murdered in cold blood all the more brutal. Coogler and Jordan’s emphasis on ordinary aspects of Grant underscores how this man’s day was normal…until the specter of systemically endorsed racial violence reared its head that fateful New Year’s morning.

Brutality from powerful figures like law enforcement officers can come out of nowhere and at any time, even on days that seem routine. It’s a truth that was harrowingly encapsulated in Fruitvale Station, a movie that saw Coogler and Jordan reminding the world of what a richly complicated human being Oscar Grant III was.

Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan Step Into the Ring With 'Creed'

For Coogler and Jordan's subsequent collaborations, the duo would continue to unearth the grounded humanity in incredibly notable figures, though such explorations would exist within the confines of genre cinema. The second of their artistic efforts was Creed, a 2015 spin-off of the Rocky movies that saw Jordan taking on the role of Adonis Creed, the son of famous boxer Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The son of a Rocky mainstay like Creed had the potential to be as larger-than-life as many of the later Rocky sequels, which included elements like a robot for the schlubby Paulie.

Instead, Coogler and Jordan brought the Rocky saga back to the grounded world of the original 1976 film and emphasized Adonis Creed as a man grappling with the larger-than-life legacy he was born into. Adonis never got a choice whether or not he wanted to live in the shadow of his old man. He was destined to be a notable figure before he even left his mother’s womb. Within this individual, Creed unearths deeply relatable feelings of vulnerability and uncertainty. Those are emotions Coogler runs with as a director and he especially emphasizes them through small visual touches in Creed’s big boxing scenes. This is the sport where Creed’s father made a name for himself, yet instead of feeling like the second coming of a legend, Adonis Creed’s actions in the ring often feel like they’re coming from a man still figuring out who he even is.

Jordan’s performance similarly excels at emphasizing the down-to-Earth qualities of Adonis Creed, particularly in a pivotal moment in the final where Creed keeps reassuring Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) that he has to keep on fighting despite all the odds he’s facing. When Balboa inquires why, Jordan masterfully portrays Creed finally letting the words “to prove I’m not a mistake” slip through his lips. Adonis Creed isn’t just grappling with his father’s legacy. He's also living with the fact that he was born out of his dad having an affair. These qualities weigh heavily on his mind, but he struggles to grapple with and communicate those emotions. Jordan expertly conveys those paradoxical qualities just in the reluctant way he portrays Creed finally being vulnerable.

Adonis Creed doesn’t step into the first frame of Creed ready to go as the next Rocky Balboa. Instead, Coogler and Jordan linger on his internal psyche to emphasize the qualities that make him different from his father and Balboa. In emphasizing these emotional trials, not to mention just ordinary scenes of Creed finding love or bonding with motorbike riders, Adonis Creed becomes a character who doesn’t need the legacy of the Rocky movies to be compelling. That’s the power of emphasizing the ordinariness in grand figures.

'Black Panther' Launches Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan Into the Spotlight

Image via Marvel

So much has been said about Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Kilmonger in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, yet it still feels like this performance and character don’t get enough credit for just how good they are. For this piece, let’s just focus on how Jordan and Coogler set their sights on a comic book movie villain and zeroed in on the deeply human qualities of Kilmonger. For their two prior collaborations, Coogler and Jordan demonstrated a keen awareness of how important seemingly disposable moments of everyday life are. These are the interactions where we cement the relationships that matter. Those elements are once again at the forefront of Kilmonger.

While this figure gets to entertainingly inhabit many of the well-worn staples of comic book movie baddies, he also gets uniquely intimate moments that could only come from Coogler and Jordan working together. A scene where Kilmonger returns to the spirit realm to meet with his deceased father N’Jobu is a perfect example of this. Here, Kilmonger literally returns to being a kid again in his father’s presence, a perfect emphasis on how much adolescent trauma still informs the worldview of this adult man. The timing of when the film switches from Kilmonger’s child and adult selves is masterfully timed while the intimate nature of the shots demonstrates an endearing affection from Coogler for the faces on the screen. Jordan, meanwhile, beautifully portrays the wave of emotions Kilmonger is feeling reunited with his father.

In this sequence, Kilmonger becomes not a CG baddie unleashing a blue portal that reaches into the sky, but a wounded man still nursing the heartache of the past. It’s such a great element to introduce into a comic book movie villain, an archetype often associated with characters audience solely boo and jeer rather than cry for. The empathy towards Kilmonger’s pain (while subtly critiquing the ways he’s responding to that pain) continues after our hero, T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), finally kills Kilmonger in combat. Normally, the hero defeating the villain in a comic book movie inspires cheers, but here, it’s played as a tragic moment. Even in his dying moments, Coogler and Jordan emphasize the intimate vulnerable qualities of this character, particularly in Kilmonger reflecting on his childhood obsession with the sunsets of Wakanda. “Can you believe that?” Kilmonger inquires, tears in his eyes, “A kid from Oakland walking around, believing in fairytales?”

It's a tender and bittersweet moment that injects a largely unprecedented level of emotional complexity into a superhero movie’s third act. That’s the kind of artistic feat you get, though, when a director and actor are so in tune with each other. Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have spent so many years now taking figures in various genres (ranging from a man murdered to a comic book movie supervillain to a boxer) with massive reputations and unearthing their ordinary human qualities. Across all their collaborations, Coogler and Jordan have demonstrated a fascination for the human that’s made their works can’t miss cinematic accomplishments.