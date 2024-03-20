The Big Picture Coogler and Jordan's latest collaboration is an untitled IMAX event film is set for release on March 7, 2025.

The film, rumored to feature Jordan as a blood-sucking vampire, is expected to be very different from their prior projects.

Warner Bros. won the rights to the film after a bidding war, and filming is set to begin in New Orleans this April.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have collaborated on a host of projects, including the films of the Black Panther and Creed series. Their latest outing, though, is an untitled IMAX "event film," for Warner Bros. that will star Jordan, and audiences will get to find out all about the film next year, as Warners has set a release date for the project of March 7, 2025, according to Deadline.

Details on the film remain slim, but it is expected to be very different from Coogler's and Jordan's prior projects. While Warner Bros. has not confirmed any plot points, a report from Puck earlier this year said that the film will star Jordan as a pair of blood-sucking vampires. Puck added that the film is speculated to be set in the American South sometime in the 1930s, with the Jim Crow era reportedly playing a major part. Coogler is producing for his Proximity Media banner alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Ludwig Göransson, who just won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on Oppenheimer, is executive producing alongside Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield.

Warner Bros. reportedly won the rights to the film following an intense bidding war among Hollywood's top studios, an unsurprising fact given Coogler's recent successes. While no other casting has been announced, this could potentially change soon as the untitled project is reportedly set to begin filming this April in New Orleans.

Coogler and Jordan Are a Powerful Duo

When it comes to Hollywood power pairings, Coogler and Jordan are arguably right at the top of the list. The pair first collaborated in 2013 on the Coogler's directorial debut, Fruitvale Station, and have been inseperable on set ever since. In 2015, Coogler collaborated with Jordan again on Creed, the first spinoff of the Rocky franchise. Though Coogler didn't direct the sequels, he stayed involved as a producer as Jordan starred in - and eventually directed - the third film.

Coogler is likely best known, though, for his work directing the 2018 MCU film Black Panther. The film starred the late Chadwick Boseman as the titular Wakandan superhero T'Challa and Jordan as Eric Kilmonger, also known as N'Jadaka, who battled T'Challa for control of Wakanda. Black Panther brought in over $1 billion at the global box office, and remains one of the highest-grossing films helmed by a Black director. In the wake of Boseman's death, Coogler also directed the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Letitia Wright.

The untitled Coogler-Jordan collaboration hits theaters on March 7, 2025. The duo's last collaboration, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming now on Disney+.

