Remember back in 2018 (ah, simpler times) when a girl went to see Black Panther and busted her braces thirsting after Michael B. Jordan? Well, a lot more dentists are going to be in business as it's been reported by Puck that the hush-hush role Jordan will be portraying in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming project isn’t just one but TWO vampires. That’s right, audiences will be seeing double the bloodsucking when Jordan steps into the afterlife in the movie that, as of right now, doesn’t have a title. As for the film’s plot, it’s speculated that it will take place in the 1930s - perhaps also tying in the Jim Crow-era South into the mix.

News of the pair’s latest project came to us back in January, with Warner Bros. recently winning out on the bidding war against other top studios including Universal. While we don’t know what the final price was, you can bet your bottom dollar that the Warners paid top dollar as there’s no pair in the industry quite as successful as Coogler and Jordan. The duo previously paired up for such titles as Black Panther and Creed, with Coogler behind the camera and Jordan busting out the action in front of it.

For the latest installment of the Rocky spin-off film series, Jordan stepped behind the camera and served as the helmer and leading man. However, Coogler was still involved as a producer and also penned the script. With their collaborative energy, it seems likely that the pair will also share some creative responsibilities on the unnamed vampire movie. Specifically, it’s rumored that Jordan will pour in some of his love for anime into the storyline. With what we’re finding out in bits and pieces, it would be interesting to see how the colorful world of anime would fit in with the live-action period horror drama mish-mash. But, if anyone can make it work, it’s these two.

What Else Do Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Have Coming Out?

As of right now, neither Jordan nor Coogler have announced any upcoming projects outside of this one. After delivering a one-two punch with last year’s Creed III, it would seem as though Jordan took some time to recuperate from being leading man and helmer as well as co-producer. Coogler’s last feature-length project was 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which Jordan appeared in a cameo capacity. Another example of a massive undertaking, filming for Wakanda Forever was put on hold several times following the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury sustained by leading star, Letitia Wright. When it did come out, the title soared to the top spot at the box office and became a top earner for Marvel.

We’ll keep you updated as more info surrounding Coogler and Jordan’s latest team-up becomes available.