Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg Teaming to Produce Amazon Drama, ‘Middle West’

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is adding yet another title to his growing producer’s resume, and this time he’s teaming up with prolific duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Variety reports the three top-tier names are executive producers on Middle West, a drama for Amazon co-produced by Lionsgate and Amazon Studios. The series comes from relatively unknown writers Julien Martin Hawthorne and Alexander Aciman, who will also serve as EPs. Jordan and Alana Mayo will produce for their Outlier Society banner, while Rogen and Goldberg are representing their Point Grey Pictures banner alongside James Weaver and Josh Fagen.

Middle West will follow two Chicago FBI agents who are sent to Gary, Indiana to investigate the murder of two police officers, who themselves were looking into a series of missing women cases. It’s no surprise the series ended up at Amazon, seeing as how Outlier Society is under a first-look deal at the studio, while Point Grey Pictures just inked a deal with Lionsgate.

Jordan recently signed on as a producer to this year’s OWN series, David Makes Man, as well as the Netflix’s upcoming superhero sci-fi series, Raising Dion, in which the actor will also appear for one episode. The Rogen/Goldberg produced and co-created series Preacher just concluded its four-season run on AMC, with their Future Man heading into a third and finale season on Hulu soon. The duo also debuted superhero-satire The Boys on Amazon—a show that whips tremendous amounts of ass—which was renewed for a second season back in July.