Creed III star Michael B. Jordan is heading to Studio 8H this weekend for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. As this week's show heads into table reads and rehearsals, a promo for Jordan's appearance has been released. Unfortunately for SNL cast member Michael Longfellow, Jordan is still in Adonis Creed mode, and he certainly knows how to make an impact. The Creed movies may give audiences high stakes boxing matches, but SNL is bringing the real match of the year: Michael versus Michael.

The promo begins peacefully as Jordan takes in the SNL stage. He's interrupted when Longfellow walks up behind him, causing Jordan's boxing reflexes to kick into high gear. Of course, Jordan is apologetic, but says that the double punch is "kind of how it works," and Longfellow's nose winds up a broken casualty of the unintentional face off. So, if this promo teaches us anything, it's to never sneak up behind a boxing champ -- even if they only play one in movies.

Despite the incident, the Michaels find common ground with each other in one main regard: being hired for looks and not talent. They bury the hatchet and go back to their daily lives. But the damage is done, and Longfellow heads to the nurse. He makes a remark about her never being in her office, which begs the question: why does he visit the nurse so frequently? Meanwhile, Jordan's fist gets a scolding.

Image via NBC

Jordan's SNL appearance comes about a month and half prior to Creed III's release in early March. It takes place seven years following Creed II and sees Creed living a successful life with his career and his family. His happiness is interrupted when a childhood friend (Jonathan Majors) shows up, landing Creed in one of the most important fights of his life. Jordan reprises his role and makes his directorial debut.

Jordan's stint as host follows last week's Aubrey Plaza, who also made her hosting debut. Jordan will be accompanied by musical guest Lil Baby, another debut for the sketch-comedy series. Plaza and Jordan's episodes usher in SNL's return from its month-long hiatus and mark the first two shows of 2023. The show will return for a new episode next week on February 4, but the host has yet to be announced.

Catch Jordan's SNL debut this Saturday, January 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Prior Season 48 episodes are available to watch on the streamer. Check out the new promo below: