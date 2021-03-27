Warner Bros. and DC are quickly moving forward with development on the Michael B. Jordan-produced Static Shock project. Per news from The Hollywood Reporter, Randy McKinnon, the writer behind Disney’s most recent football effort Safety, is set to pen the script that features fan-favorite Virgil Hawkins.

Hawkins became the hero known as Static after an interaction with a radioactive substance, gaining the ability to control electromagnetic fields. Although the animated Static Shock series from the 2000s popularized the character for general audiences, Hawkins brings a historic legacy with him. Milestone Comics, a company created by Black writers and artists seeking more inclusion in their medium, first introduced readers to Static in 1993. DC Comics distributed the series, but the superhero didn’t join the same continuity as Superman and Batman until 2008.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Confirms 'Static Shock' Producer Status With a Single Tweet

During DC FanDome, it was announced Milestone would be making a comeback and create a Static Shock digital comics series set for February. However, Static: Season One #1 has been delayed until the summer and will arrive both digitally and physically on June 15. The character has been noticeably absent in recent comics, but the resurrection of the Milestone universe of characters from the city of Dakota promises to bring back more than just Static to the mainstream.

McKinnon reunites with Safety director Reginald Hudlin, who’s producing the superhero project, to bring Static to the big screen. First announced in DC FanDome last year, Static Shock leads the effort to introduce audiences to a cinematic universe centered around Black superheroes. The producers are keen on getting the film up and running sooner rather than later, and hiring on-the-rise writer McKinnon is an important step. The screenwriter continues to fill up his schedule, which already includes an adaptation of Kwame Onwuachi's memoir, Notes from a Young Black Chef, with LaKeith Stanfield attached to star.

The live-action Static Shock project doesn’t have a release date or any lead actors attached, but fans should expect more information soon regarding the highly-anticipated film.

KEEP READING: Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Aquaman 2'

Share Share Tweet Email

Fantasy Series 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' Heading to Hulu With Ronald D. Moore Adapting Something to look forward to until 'Outlander's sixth season!

Read Next