Though Michael B. Jordan may now be a household name, there was once a time when, as an unknown newcomer, he broke hearts as Wallace, a 16-year-old drug dealer, in The Wire. It’s a short-lived role that lasted less than a full season, but it’s a role that leaves a massive lasting impression, one so crucial that it ultimately sets in motion the landslide of events that carry out over the following four seasons.

Few shows can claim to be as impeccably written as The Wire, and with its novelistic sprawl encompassing every corner of corruption in the criminal and political worlds of Baltimore, it presents a lengthy cast of memorable characters who are equally deserving of the spotlight. Of all these characters, though, Wallace is one of the best examples of how a seemingly minor player can play a much larger role in the bigger picture. While much of his significance can be attributed to the show’s writing team, even more can it be attributed to a heartbreaking—and captivating—performance from Jordan.

In 'The Wire,' Michael B. Jordan Gave a Magnificent Breakout Performance

Image via HBO

By now, Jordan has climbed the ranks of Hollywood performers and found himself a well-deserved chunk of acclaim and recognition. Apart from catching a meaty villain role in Black Panther and the title role in the Creed trilogy, Jordan’s also caught notable spots in 2018’s Fahrenheit 451 adaptation, the horror VR video game Wilson’s Heart, and a Jay-Z music video, among many other things. At the time of playing Wally from The Wire, though, Jordan was a relatively unknown actor whose only noteworthy role was alongside Keanu Reeves in the sports dramedy Hardball, which is why his turn in The Wire is all the more impressive.

The Wire is largely about characters that walk the line between moral and immoral, and few if any characters are as drastically affected by their actions on an emotional level as Wallace. He’s broken down by the sight of a dead body, unnerved that his actions lead to a murder. He describes seeing the corpse with great pain, a weighty trauma breaking through his forced tough-guy facade. Jordan knows how to capture the pain and trauma of a teenage drug dealer who's seen things nobody his age should have seen.

Towards the end of Season 1, when Wallace is murdered by Poot (Tray Chaney) and Bodie (J.D. Williams), he pleads for his life while his friends stand by, their guns aimed. In the devastating scene, we see him completely broken down and desperate, grasping at any string of words that will convince his friends to let him live. Jordan rolls fear, desperation, and the grief of betrayal into the few short minutes before his character is taken out for good. It's painful stuff to watch — even Jordan himself told his mother not to show up on set that day — but it's among the finest moments the show ever has to offer.

Michael B. Jordan’s Character in 'The Wire' Puts Everything Into Motion

Image via HBO

The ongoing war between Omar (Michael K. Williams) and Stringer Bell (Idris Elba, another A-lister who appeared in The Wire before he was famous) is a plot point that lasts three seasons (and sees consequences for the entire series), and the character of Wallace is a vital piece in pushing the war to the point of no return.

Early in Season 1, Wallace witnesses Omar and his crew rob a stash of drugs from the Barksdale organization. Later, Wallace recognizes Omar’s accomplice and lover Brandon (Michael Kevin Darnall) out playing pinball and drops a hint of his location to Stringer. Stringer being Stringer, isn’t satisfied with simply killing the guy — Brandon is savagely tortured and murdered, and the body is coincidentally left outside Wallace’s home.

Disgusted by the brutality of the killing and suddenly recognizing the weight of his actions, Wallace has a mental breakdown, and he turns to heavy drug use as a coping mechanism for his trauma. Once Wallace gets scooped up by the police, his trauma pushes him to give up Stringer and several other affiliates for being involved with the murder. Once Stringer becomes aware of Wallace’s flipping for the cops, he orders to have the boy killed.

This puts Poot and Bodie up on higher ranks in the drug scene and sets in motion their story arcs as hustlers-turned-killers. Wallace also serves as a catalyst for the rift between Stringer and D’Angelo, since D’Angelo had a brotherly fondness for Wallace and becomes dismayed at the boy’s murder. Consequently, D’Angelo is pushed further away from "the game," a series of events that eventually leads to Stringer having D’Angelo murdered in prison. Avon’s (Wood Harris) always a man who takes family seriously, and Stringer taking D’Angelo out without Avon’s express permission (a murder sparked by Wallace’s murder and D’Angelo’s reaction to it) forces an irreparable divide between the two lifelong friends.

The rift between Avon and Stringer not only leads to Stringer’s death (remember: Avon gives the tip of where to find Stringer), but also leads to the dissolution of the Barksdale Organization when Stringer gives up Avon to the police. With the Barskdales left as shattered remains, Marlo Stanfield (Jamie Hector) picks up the remaining pieces and takes control of the Baltimore drug trade.

Really, Wallace’s rejection of the cruelty and violence made common in the drug world—and his eventual murder at the order of a terrifyingly calm Stringer—split the Barksdale Organization into two pieces: those comfortable with the murder of children, and those who aren’t.

Wallace Singlehandedly Sums up the Theses of 'The Wire'

Image via HBO

Because The Wire is so ambitious in its scope, it’s difficult to pin down any one specific theme as being the show’s main thesis. It covers the moral ambiguity of the drug hustle, and how it mirrors the moral grey area that law enforcement operates in; it discusses how everything, from education to policing, is rooted in politics; it shows how far-reaching the world of drug dealing is, finding its origin overseas in foreign territory. Perhaps most poignantly, though, is its examination of how irreversibly the youth are shaped by the environment they’re born into and how little control they have over the elements that make them.

Long before Season 4 turned its focus more sharply on a group of kids and the education system that repeatedly fails them, the character of Wallace proved to be the most crucial player in this theme. He was always a kid over his head, born into a world of tumultuous violence with little means of escape. Wallace wants to be tough, but he doesn’t have it in him. He’s fine with slinging drugs—it isn’t really hurting anybody, he thinks—but once the bodies start piling up, it’s too much for him. We see that Wallace is a bright kid, one with enough emotional intelligence to help take care of several younger kids in the project, with whom he shares a squatter’s apartment.

Even though he’s repulsed by the violence inherent in “the game,” he can’t leave it for good. When the police place him upstate with his grandmother, it doesn’t take long for Wallace to become bored. This peaceful life that awaits him won’t ever work. It’s too drastically different from what he knows.

Earlier in the season, D’Angelo talks about his favorite seafood joint from a different neighborhood. For Wallace, it might as well be across the world, for a different neighborhood is like a different country for him. “If it ain’t up in the West Side, I don’t know shit,” he shrugs. Like so many others in The Wire, it’s a small, throwaway line that represents something much larger than it immediately suggests: for kids like Wallace, dealing drugs is all they know. Their neighborhood, their lifestyle, their surroundings, are so permanently intertwined with who they are that they have little choice in the matter.

More than any other single character, Wallace is an encapsulation of what The Wire is about. Through its five seasons, the series shows the complexities of morality and the way one decision can have catastrophic effects that reach far wider than anybody could expect. It shows how teenagers, kids even, are turned into criminals by their inescapable circumstances that exist far beyond their understanding. At its best, The Wire shows how criminals are, in their own way, themselves victims of a cold, sprawling system of economics and politics. Wallace very well might be the show's most tragic character, a mere teenager who caused tremendous pain, tried to do the right thing to correct it, and met a gruesome fate as a consequence. He may have never stood a chance, just another pawn in the game.