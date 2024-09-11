Multi-hyphenated star Michael B. Jordan (the Black Panther franchise) officially has a new directorial project in the works. Deadline reports that the actor-turned-filmmaker is teaming up with Amazon MGM Studios on Thomas Crown Affair, the third title to feature the main character. Already attached to the project as its star and producer, Jordan’s fully taking things over as the movie’s director. As of right now, no other names have been added to the film’s call sheet, but with Jordan at the helm and in the featured role, there’s no doubt that the casting team will be looking for a high-profile star to join the team.

Jordan’s busy schedule recently opened after production came to an end on his latest collaboration with Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station), giving him plenty of space to take on the daunting task of director, leading man, and producer. His spin on Thomas Crown Affair will be his second time sitting in the director’s chair, after the massive box office success of his feature-length directorial debut with 2023’s Creed III in which he also starred. Drew Pearce, the scribe behind such hits as Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and The Fall Guy, wrote the script for the upcoming Thomas Crown Affair flick from a previous draft penned by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, backs the title with Elizabeth Raposo also producing. Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff add their names to the production team, while the writer of the first film in the series, Alan Trustman, serves as an executive producer.

