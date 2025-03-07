Michael B. Jordan's remake of The Thomas Crown Affair has its leading lady. Taylor Russell is set to follow in the footsteps of Faye Dunaway and Rene Russo in the Amazon MGM Studios remake. Deadline reports that Russell was chosen after an extensive casting search.

Jordan is set to write and direct the remake; it will be his sophomore directorial effort after helming Creed III in 2023. The Thomas Crown Affair will be one of Russell's highest-profile roles to date. The Canadian actor first broke out in the Netflix remake of Lost in Space, and subsequently had prominent roles in the drama Waves and the horror film Escape Room. She earned rave reviews in 2022 for her role in the cannibal road movie Bones and All opposite Timothée Chalamet. She recently starred in the dramedy Mother, Couch, and can next be seen in Na Hong-jin's science fiction thriller Hope, opposite Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

What Is 'The Thomas Crown Affair' About?