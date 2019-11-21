Michael B. Jordan Posts First Look of ‘Without Remorse,’ the New Tom Clancy Flick

0

2019 has been the year of “male actors teasing their new, very dark films by posting cryptic clips of test footage on Instagram with only the slate showing the title of the film.” Joaquin Phoenix gave it to us for Joker. Adam Sandler gave it to us for Uncut Gems. And now, Michael B. Jordan joins the fray, offering an unsettling first look at his image for the upcoming Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse on his Instagram.

Directed by antihero action maestro Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and written by antihero action maestro Taylor Sheridan (Wind River), Without Remorse will introduce the world to the first leading screen adaptation of John Clark, a Clancy creation who is not, in fact, Jack Ryan. We’ve seen John Clark played in supporting roles by Willem Dafoe (Clear and Present Danger), Liev Schreiber (The Sum of All Fears), and John Hoogenakker (Jack Ryan). But we’ve never seen him center a narrative until now. Initially, Without Remorse was developed for the screen for Tom Hardy. But when that fell through, Jordan nabbed the part instead.

John Clark acts as the darker, more haunted, more prone to violence foil to Jack Ryan’s typically conscience-driven agent. And Jordan, based on this first look, seems ready to dive into that grimy world headfirst. In the clip, we see an intensely focused-looking Jordan in military-grade armor brood and look around while projected footage blasts his face and terrifying voices blare out of context. While you can’t surmise any plot details from this brief clip, you certainly get a feel for the vibe of the film — and that vibe, friend, is unsettling. Will dads across the world find this particular piece of Clancy fiction to be too much? Or will they be down to access their dark sides?

Without Remorse is scheduled to be released September 18, 2020. Check out Jordan's cryptically teasing post below.