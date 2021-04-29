Tom Clancy's name is inseparable from the characters and stories he's created. Jack Ryan may be the first name that comes to mind when thinking about the late author's numerous action-thriller heroes, but another name follows right behind. John Kelly, a.k.a. John Clark, is the more action-focused dark side to the analytical Ryan. The character's origin story was detailed in Clancy's 1993 novel "Without Remorse," the source material for Amazon's upcoming adaptation, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. And this time around, it's Michael B. Jordan who will be stepping into the character's shoes.

This Friday, not only will Clancy fans be able to check out the newest feature film from the franchise, they'll also be able to hang out (virtually) with Michael B. Jordan himself. On April 30th, timed to the global release of the newest Amazon Original Movie, Twitch viewers will get the opportunity to bring Jordan to a stream, but there’s a catch...

Starting at 7PM PT / 10PM ET Friday, April 30th, viewers can head to Call of Duty Twitch streamer @Swagg's channel to get in on the action. Michael B. Jordan will be standing by to join the stream, interact with Chat, answer any questions about the movie you may have, and will stick around for a few bonus surprises. But first, viewers need to “unlock” his appearance by chiming in on the chat with the #WithoutRemorse hashtag. If enough viewers participate (a number that will be set by Swagg at the start of the stream), Jordan will officially join the stream. So get your hashtags locked and loaded, come with plenty of questions, and be sure to tune into @Swagg's stream this Friday!

