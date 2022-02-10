When revisiting Michael Bay’s Armageddon in 2021, there is no shortage of memorable moments that jump to mind. There is the introduction of Bruce Willis’ blue-collar hero Harry Stamper, wherein Harry and his tough-guy driller pals taunt Greenpeace protesters by chipping golf balls at them from an oil rig. There is also the infamous animal crackers scene, which sees Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler engaging in a mind-boggling screenwriter’s approximation of lover’s small talk while Aerosmith’s “Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” blares on the soundtrack. Viewers may fondly recall Peter Stormare’s unforgettable Russian accent, Willis’ teary-eyed farewell speech, or the movie’s bombastic climax, where an asteroid the size of Texas narrowly avoids destroying earth thanks to the brave resilience of some homegrown good ol’ boys.

What you may not remember are the serene, almost Malickian visual interludes that Bay sprinkles throughout the gargantuan length of this 150-minute epic. Frequently, Bay will cut away from the heroic exploits of Harry’s crew and turn his attention to the concerned citizens on terra firma: families, workers, ordinary people living ordinary lives, hoping they don’t get wiped out by an unstoppable force that is more immense and terrifying than any of them can imagine.

While Bay stages these moments at various points around the globe (usually set to the sound of some forbidding news broadcast), he lavishes particular beauty on shots of the American heartland: however silly Armageddon gets, Bay never forgets that there are real lives at stake within the fictional framework of this story. There is something undeniably American, for better or worse, for Harry Stamper’s obstinate refusal of NASA’s expertise: he and his team of burly driller boys are going to get the job done the old-school way, come hell or high water. It’s not a matter of the right or wrong thing to do: Harry’s decision is about the American thing to do.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Michael Bay, in many ways, is the definition of an American filmmaker. He’s even on the record, per GQ’s fantastic “An Oral History of Michael Bay,” as saying, “I’m, like, a true American.” Then again, does he even need to say it? Just take a look at his filmography. Bad Boys. The Rock. Pearl Harbor. The Transformers series. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. These are not only overwhelmingly American movies: they are movies that reflect a worldview and set of preoccupations that are, in and of themselves, unique to our country and its checkered history.

Now, let us clear up a misconception right out of the gate: in spite of the accusations of regressive cultural attitudes that have sometimes rightfully been lobbed at Mr. Bay’s movies (including, yes, the Transformers sequels), saying that Michael Bay is an American filmmaker is not the same as saying he is a conservative filmmaker. This is not to suggest that the guy who made 6 Underground is some bleeding-heart liberal – far from it. While Bay is undeniably enamored with American military might, he is ultimately too self-aware a storyteller to be reduced to this particular pejorative.

Take 13 Hours, for example. That 2016 true-life action flick is a kinetically explosive account of six American ex-soldiers who went to great lengths to protect a U.S. compound in Benghazi from armed militants. Given Bay’s somewhat apolitical track record and his well-publicized fetish for United States militarism, some assumed that 13 Hours would be a right-leaning dog-whistle of a movie, and perhaps even a stealth hit job against Hillary Clinton. Alas, Clinton is barely mentioned in 13 Hours, because like every Bay movie, the experience is less about partisan politics and more about pure, overwhelming sensation. As with all of his films, Bay is focused on a simple, effectively-told story of American heroes saving American lives, even (again, for better or worse), if non-American lives get lost in the violent shuffle.

Bay emerged from a school of music video directors in the 80s and 90s that also included the likes of David Fincher and Spike Jonze. Fincher and Jonze themselves often make films set in America as a kind of artistic default, yet, you wouldn’t think to emphasize the fact that they are “American” directors (for one, Fincher’s moody visual stylings owe a debt to German expressionism, while Jonze’s spritely sensibility transcends national boundaries). With Bay, you literally cannot imagine his movies taking place anywhere else. Even when his movies unfold on foreign shores (6 Underground) or even the lunar surface (Transformers: Dark of the Moon), they feel American on an almost molecular level.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In almost every Michael Bay film, the fate of a nation, or sometimes even the world itself, hangs in the balance. This is not a filmmaker interested in stories wherein recognizably human people sit in apartments or cafés and talk about their problems. Bay’s scope is much more global than that. The exception to this rule might be something like the auteur’s divisive 2013 black comedy Pain & Gain. That utterly insane sort-of satire was, somehow, based on a sordid, all-American true story that told of a trio of degenerate Florida bodybuilders known as the Sun Gym gang, led by an insecure bully named Daniel Lugo (Mark Wahlberg, who went on to make a few more Transformers movies with Bay after this one). In the mid-to-late ’90s, these avaricious meatheads were convicted of a series of misdeeds, including extortion, torture, and worse. It was the seed of inspiration for Bay’s smallest and most American movie to date.

On its surface, Pain & Gain is a radical departure for Bay. It was a film bereft of explosions, robots, and city-leveling set pieces. In making Pain & Gain, Bay was apparently inspired by the work of Joel and Ethan Coen (it’s worth mentioning that he has repeatedly cast several Coen regulars in his films, most prominently Steve Buscemi and John Turturro). Like seminal Coen works such as Blood Simple and Burn After Reading, Pain & Gain is a story of greedy, violent twits, hopelessly ensnared in a morass of treacherous duplicity.

In Pain & Gain, Bay posits that the reason his three bone-headed antiheroes kidnap and torture a gaudily affluent businessman (Tony Shaloub) is that they mistakenly believe they are entitled to a piece of his fortune. They have bought into the quintessentially American misconception that they somehow deserve more than what they have, in spite of having done very little to work for any of it. Since we live in a country that has long abided by a pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps ethos, Lugo and his pals believe that, if they “work” hard enough, then they will eventually earn their big spiritual payday. The fact that all this business leads to the gang’s downfall ultimately means that Bay is much more aware of the dangerous side of our national “can-do” dogma than many of us may have assumed.

This is not to suggest that the director isn’t gaga, punch-drunk in love with the idea of America. You see it in the widely-maligned Pearl Harbor: a kind of starry-eyed, morally uncomplicated vision of an apple-pie America that once was. You even see it in a comparatively straightforward thriller exercise like The Rock: these are movies where it’s cool to be a patriot, which is considered unfashionable or even problematic in today’s political climate (even something as seemingly simple as the word “patriot” has come to mean something different than it did nearly thirty years ago). The downside to being this in love with America is that can cause one to gloss over some fairly ignominious things: characters in films like Bad Boys II and 6 Underground seem to think storming foreign countries and committing armed coup’s is pretty awesome, human casualties be damned.

Such is the tricky tightrope one walks when one chooses to defend Michael Bay. After all, America is not just one thing. It’s not good, bad, great, or terrible. It is certainly not always the land of the free and the home of the brave. It’s a mess of contradictions, with a thorny, often disturbing history that many of us are just now starting to unpack in a meaningful way. America, in a word, cannot be boiled down to a simple, reductive description. Neither, then, can the filmography of Michael Bay.

