While most notorious for his work creating the first five Transformers live-action films, director Michael Bay has 10 other films outside that franchise that range from mediocre to actually pretty great. Since his first theatrical release in 1995 after a long career of directing music videos, Bay has made headlines for reasons both good and bad. Known for his grand, bombastic and sometimes shallow directing style, Bay has had a continuous impact on the film industry, challenging the extent and boundaries of the modern action movie.

Often imitated and sometimes duplicated, Bay is far more versatile a director than many give him credit for; he can go from directing a street-level buddy cop film to depicting humongous transforming robots duking it out in the city in just a few years while still maintaining a consistent style and vibe — if you're watching a Michael Bay movie, you can tell it from a mile away. From the disappointing to the impressive, Bay's movies are all over the place, but at least no one can say he isn't himself 100% of the time.

15 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, and Anthony Hopkins

Easily the worst Michael Bay film of all time and one of the worst blockbusters in the last decade, Transformers: The Last Knight is the absolute low point of the robotic franchise. The film sees the Autobots and Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) facing off against a brainwashed Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), now known as Nemesis Prime, thanks to the likes of Quintessa (Gemma Chan).

Panned by critics and audiences for pretty much every single reason imaginable, The Last Knight boasts the franchise's weakest writing, directing, and performances, tied in a hideous bow of terrible humor and dodgy CGI. The Last Knight was the straw that broke the camel's back and forced Paramount Pictures to reconsider its direction with the once mighty franchise. For the next entry, Bumblebee, they went to the past and hired a new director, ending a decade of Bay-dominated robotic action.

14 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Starring Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and Josh Duhamel

After a not-so-bad first film entry in the live-action Transformers franchise, there were high hopes that the franchise would only go up from there. That hope led to one of the biggest let-downs in cinematic history after the misguided, over-the-top, and obnoxious Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen dropped into theaters on June 24th, 2009.

There is so much wrong with this film that it's impossible to describe it all. It's widely regarded among some of the worst action films of all time. The story is overblown to the point of absurdity, the characters are beyond annoying, and even the action feels stale. The negative press surrounding Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen has spread across the world and stood the test of time, even getting referenced in a recent episode of Amazon Prime's The Boys as "the one with the racist robots." Not a great look, Bay.

13 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, and Jack Reynor

After the first controversial Transformers trilogy, the franchise needed a severe reworking if it was going to continue. Unfortunately for the Autobots, the way it was reworked in Transformers: Age of Extinction resulted in the beginning of a dark two-film era for Transformers.

Whether it's the addition of Cade Yeager and his supporting cast or the new, odd-looking designs for the robots, Age of Extinction was another step into the grave that Bay had already begun digging for the Transformers franchise. How the film got a follow-up in the first place is surprising to many. Age of Extinction did introduce the villain Lockdown, a pretty interesting antagonist who put up an incredible fight against the Autobots. However, his presence isn't enough to fix the mountain of things that are wrong with this inept sequel.

12 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Starring Shiah LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel, and John Turturro

The final film in the first Transformers trilogy brought an incredible scale that had yet to be seen in the franchise and still reigns as one of the bigger films in the franchise. It also was the first Transformers live-action film to not feature Megan Fox after her rough departure due to tensions that have gone down in Hollywood infamy.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon suffers from a lot of the same issues its predecessor did. The problems are a bit muffled here, thanks to the action setpieces and the scale that makes them even more impressive. The impressive action doesn't fix the film's problems in any way, but at least it makes them easier to digest, and the addition of wonderful actors like Frances McDormand and John Malkovich brings some much-needed dignity to the whole thing. The third act of the film is a movie in and of itself — an exceptionally thrilling one, too.

11 'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

Starring Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, and Josh Hartnett

By most sources, Pearl Harbor is classified as a romantic war drama, which is quite a different genre from Michael Bay than most are used to. One could definitely consider this an experimental time for Bay, as Pearl Harbor was only his fourth film and marked a decidedly daring step in the opposite direction from his usual fare. The film follows a love triangle of sorts as one childhood best friend goes to war, and the other finds himself comforting his friend's girlfriend.

When it comes to going through the reviews for Pearl Harbor, they're quite black and white. People either love or hate the soap opera filter that Bay puts over the historical events of the real world's Pearl Harbor. Some find his act of depicting the events in such a flashy Hollywood fashion a bastardization of the truth behind the tragedy, while others simply take issue with his inability to craft a genuinely compelling love story. At the end of the day, everyone can agree Michael Bay was the worst possible choice to direct a war romance. However, credit where credit is due: the attack sequence remains quite good, even under a modern lens.

10 'Pain & Gain' (2013)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, and Anthony Mackie

Set in Maimi in the 1990s, Pain & Gain follows a three-musketeers-like crew of bodybuilders who get stuck inside an extortion venture and kidnapping plot, which spells bad news for them. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Anthony Mackie, with the three delivering some of their most impressive on-screen work.

Pain & Gain feels like a film that was always meant to be helmed by a smaller director with a different style and priorities. Instead, it went to a bigger name that just wasn't the right fit for it. While it may be tough to call any of the characters fully fleshed, Johnson's character here may be one of the most interesting he's played. Pain & Gain is unlike Bay's usual action film extravaganzas, instead focusing on a small-time con story and the bond between three men looking out for themselves. In the hands of a more grounded director, it could've been much better, but Bay tries his best and succeeds, albeit only on certain parts.