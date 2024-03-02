The Big Picture The collaboration between Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron in The Terminator franchise is undeniably iconic and revolutionary in the genre.

However, Michael Biehn's roles in Cameron's movies brought complexity and nuance, adding humanity and vulnerability to the stories, making him a standout performer.

Biehn's charisma and performances in Cameron's films from 1984-1989 established him as a versatile leading man with the ability to play both hero and villain roles.

There is no argument to be made against the merit of the collaboration that Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron have established. The Terminator franchise they completed together spanned over 30 years, and they may not be done yet. The Terminator is undeniably one of the biggest and most well-known characters in both science fiction and the history of motion pictures. From "Are you Sarah Connor?" to "I'll be back." It has produced some of the most iconic one-liners on top of the thrilling action and adventure.

Along with Ridley Scott's Blade Runner, which was released two years earlier in 1982, The Terminator revolutionized the genre in a way that we haven't seen since. Cameron rode the effortless magnetism and bulging physique of Schwarzenegger to box office records, while the Austrian bodybuilder took advantage of Cameron's unparalleled ability to capture visceral and game-changing sequences on film. It was a symbiotic relationship, to be sure, but there is another actor who had a one-of-a-kind relationship with Cameron and was his go-to guy in three of the filmmaker's best movies. And even though he disappeared from Hollywood after the '80s, Michael Biehn is the real muse behind Cameron's best work.

Michael Biehn Starred in Three of James Cameron's Most Successful Movies

Schwarzenegger became a star following his first film with Cameron and then cemented his status as one of the greatest action heroes of all time in the sequel Terminator 2. The first two movies in the franchise were huge culturally and made enormous box office numbers. But if you look at what Cameron did with Biehn over almost the same period, it is more impressive. Biehn and Cameron hit the biggest trifecta of the 1980s.

It all started in the same film that put Arnold on the map when Biehn played Kyle Reese in The Terminator. Cameron called Biehn's number again for the male lead of Corporal Dwayne Hicks in 1986's Aliens. In 1989, Cameron came calling again for a major role in the underappreciated The Abyss, which gave Biehn a chance to wear the black hat in a Cameron film for once, as the pressure-sick Navy SEAL team leader Lieutenant Hiram Coffey. That is a triple shot of pure cinema goodness right there, and though The Abyss doesn't carry the weight and reputation of the first two, it's undeniably an impressive movie and it currently sits at an 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. So why did Cameron have Michael Biehn on speed dial for the entire decade? What did he bring to his movies that A-list stars couldn't?

Michael Biehn Brought Nuance and Complexity to His James Cameron Roles

Close

The muscle man from Europe may have been what put The Terminator over the top with his unforgettable monotonic one-liners and robotic delivery, but Biehn is easily the more nuanced and polished performer. Along with a breakout performance from Linda Hamilton, he brought a level of humanity and vulnerability to the story that keeps the classic film clicking at a healthy pace. His chemistry with Hamilton allowed Cameron to keep the vascular, but, raw Schwarzenegger's lines to a minimum which added to his imposing screen presence. Biehn also brought just the right amount of physicality and athleticism that made the harrowing chase scenes much more believable. Cameron was a fan of the balance that the handsome but relatively unknown actor brought to his first big-time sci-fi action thriller and knew who to call to establish a relatable character that audiences could root for with a rugged softness rarely seen in leading men in the 80s.

A mere two years later, James Cameron was ready to tackle the sequel to Ridley Scott's seminal 1979 film Alien. Aliens not only marked the second time he would direct Biehn, but it also spawned a collaboration with Sigourney Weaver as both Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise and later as Dr. Grace Augustine in his epic Avatar movies. Some may think that this gives Weaver a claim to Biehn's title as Cameron's most inspirational muse, but the fact that she played the same two roles in four separate films knocks her claim to the title down a peg. Biehn played three completely different characters in his three projects with the director. The second of which was as Corporal Hicks in what is widely considered one of the best sequels of all time.

Related Arnold Schwarzenegger Accidentally Talked James Cameron Into Making Him the Terminator The director originally had a much different role for him in mind.

As Hicks, Biehn again co-stars with a badass leading woman and holds his own. He plays the role with a softness, morality, and a steely disposition that allows Ripley and the other marines, such as Bill Paxton as Pvt. Hudson, to go crazy against an army of xenomorphs. Make no mistake, however, Biehn brings the same level of masculinity and tenacity to his role. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron shared why he liked Biehn, “To me, he was the quintessential man, expressing the male values I admire – strength, honesty, a sense of duty, conviction... He wasn’t too glib — his charisma didn’t come from that too-cool-for-school wit or sarcasm like a lot of young actors — he wore his heart on his sleeve.”

Maybe the most impressive role of the trio of Cameron films that Michael Biehn starred in from 1984-1989 was when he got his first chance to wear the black hat and play the bad guy in The Abyss. Audiences and Cameron already knew what he brought to the table as the white knight, so in The Abyss, he gets to spread his wings a little more as Lt. Hiram Coffey. Biehn starts as a neutral, muscled-up and mustachioed Navy SEAL who is calling the shots with his small outfit that is sent into the deep to help the oil drilling husband and wife duo Bud (Ed Harris) and Lindsey Brigman (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) as they endeavor to retrieve a sunken submarine only to find out that the real front page news is an alien life form dwelling in the depths. It doesn't take long for Coffey to succumb to pressure sickness, and it starts to affect his judgment in nefarious ways. Eventually, he is working as a rogue lone wolf and tries to sabotage the crew and his men with a cache of nuclear warheads at his disposal. All good actors treasure the opportunity to play the off-kilter, unpredictable villain, and Biehn embraces Coffey's madness in a terrific turn in an underrated film.

Why Wasn't Michael Biehn in 'Avatar'?

Image Via 20th Century Studios

After The Abyss, the 90s were upon us and Michael Biehn's star began to fade a bit, aside from a memorable small part as Johnny Ringo in Tombstone. That didn't mean that James Cameron wasn't still thinking about his muse. In 2009, when he was casting his blockbuster movie set on Pandora called Avatar, there was scuttlebutt about Biehn for the hardass role of Miles Quaritch. Biehn elaborated, in The Hollywood Reporter, “For nine months, I thought I was going to be playing the part Stephen Lang played in Avatar, and I ended up not getting it." Stephen Lang got the part over Biehn because Cameron had already cast Weaver and believed that the two actors together might draw too many comparisons to Aliens. Cameron maintains there might not have been a specific part for Biehn but agreed that once Weaver was cast, it became an impossibility.

Lang turned out to be the right call, but it illustrates how the '80s action star and Cameron's muse is always on the director's mind for new roles. Cameron has nothing but love for Biehn, “I found him to be very easy to work with, and very smart about how to play a scene,” says Cameron. “We quickly fell into a groove where we trusted each other. And the camera loved him.” The camera did love him, and we loved his partnership with Cameron even if it only lasted for five years.

