The Big Picture Michael C. Hall first gained fame on the TV series Six Feet Under, where he showcased a wide range of emotions as the character David Fisher.

In the series Dexter, Hall played an emotionally cold serial killer, which limited his ability to show emotion compared to his previous role.

In the film Cold in July, Hall plays a different kind of killer, displaying a greater sense of remorse and showcasing his acting abilities in a lead role.

Michael C. Hall has the distinction of being part of not one, but two iconic television series in the 2000s. The first time many of us ever met Hall was in 2001, where he played the emotional David Fisher on HBO's Six Feet Under. In 2005, Six Feet Under came to an end, but Hall found even bigger fame the next year with Showtime's Dexter. Dexter Morgan was the exact opposite of David Fisher.

While both made their living in death, with Fisher working at a funeral home and Morgan examining murder scenes as part of the Miami Metro Police Department, Dexter's emotions did not control him. What controlled him instead was the urge to kill. For eight seasons and a 2021 reboot Dexter: New Blood, the emotionless Dexter killed bad guys who had fallen through the cracks. When Dexter's initial run ended in 2013, Michael C. Hall turned to another role the next year. In 2014, Hall starred in writer and director Jim Mickle's Cold in July. He played a killer once more, but a different kind that gave Hall a chance to show off a wider range of acting abilities.

Cold in July When a protective father meets a murderous ex-con, both need to deviate from the path they are on as they soon find themselves entangled in a downwards spiral of lies and violence while having to confront their own inner psyche. Release Date December 31, 2014 Director Jim Mickle Cast Michael C. Hall , Don Johnson , Sam Shepard , Vinessa Shaw , Wyatt Russell , Nick Damici Genres Drama , Thriller Writers Nick Damici , Joe R. Lansdale , Jim Mickle Rating R Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Drama Tagline How many men can one bullet kill?

Michael C. Hall First Found Fame on 'Six Feet Under'

Before Six Feet Under, the only television acting credit Michael C. Hall had was a 1999 episode of the soap opera As the World Turns. For five seasons on Six Feet Under, we didn't see him as a famous actor playing David Fisher, but saw David Fisher and nothing more. David was arguably the best part of that series, with Hall giving an impressive performance as a closeted gay man trying to live with the pain of who he is. He didn't like his true nature, just as Dexter Morgan later tried to hide from the world who he really was.

As David Fisher, Michael C. Hall got to show a wide range of emotions. We saw him scared, we saw him angry. Later, we got to see him happy. David emoted. You could read how he felt on his face, through his body language, and in his actions. David Fisher might have been a man in pain, but he was a character easy to understand, no matter your sexuality.

Michael C. Hall Didn't Get To Show Much Emotion on 'Dexter'

When Dexter started just one year after Six Feet Under ended, viewers had to see the actor in a totally different light. On Six Feet Under, no one knew who he was, but now, though still not a household name, people were used to him in a specific role. He had always been David Fisher on screen, so how could we now see him as anyone else? A cold-blooded serial killer was the exact opposite of his Six Feet Under character.

In Dexter, Hall got to show a minimalist side of his acting range. Whereas David Fisher showed his feelings, Dexter Morgan didn't just keep it all in, but had nothing there to begin with. After the trauma of his childhood, Dexter was left as an emotionally cold man whose only urge was to kill. He crafted a persona for himself, getting a job, finding a girlfriend, making friends, but that was a life he tolerated so that he could hide who he truly was and get away with it. While that's intriguing, it also meant that for eight seasons Michael C. Hall wasn't allowed to emote much. Lashing out to kill someone was about as energetic as Dexter got in most episodes.

'Cold in July' Shows Michael C. Hall as a Very Different Killer

Michael C. Hall had been in a few feature films during his TV runs for movies like 2009's Gamer and 2013's Kill Your Darlings, but 2014's Cold in July had him not as a supporting actor, but the lead. If you were watching Cold in July a decade ago or now, there's a good chance that it was to see him. The only issue with such a huge role was that, once again, Hall would be playing a killer.

Thankfully, for Cold in July, Hall's character, Richard Dane, is not a serial killer. Here, he is a married man and father who kills not out of a sickening urge, but rather in an act of self-defense, after killing a man named Freddy Russell (Wyatt Russell) who breaks into his home. It leads to Freddy's father, Ben (Sam Shepard), threatening Richard and his family. What follows is a dark thriller filled with twists you won't see coming.

In a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael C. Hall was conscious of the fact that he was playing another killer, after having just played one for so many years. "How conscious of it am I?," he asked. "I was conscious of it when I looked at the Cold in July script and saw that my character killed someone in the first few pages. The context, though, in which that happens is so fundamentally different, both in terms of the character himself and the world he’s living in. Frankly, it was therapeutic to do this on the heels of Dexter and to play someone who has a greater sense of human remorse." Cold in July arguably might be the best work Michael C. Hall has ever done. David Fisher and Dexter Morgan disappear. All you see is Richard Dane. That's the best compliment you can pay to such a phenomenal actor.

Cold in July is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

