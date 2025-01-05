On paper, the James Bond formula seems easy to replicate. All you need is a dapper, suave British man who can sport a suit while shooting down enemy spies and romantically courting women. As surface-level as the 007 concept appears, both the books and movies require an elegant touch that is lost upon its imitators. For 60 years, James Bond has been the rare franchise that relies on tradition while being unafraid to take risks and pivot the series into unforeseen directions. Tonally, the Roger Moore and Daniel Craig eras diverge widely, but you can always count on classical Hollywood entertainment with just the precise level of sophistication. Harry Palmer, the short-lived Michael Caine-led spy series that emphasized the gritty realism of international espionage, had the makings of a rival Bond, but audiences never caught on.

Harry Palmer Was the Grounded and Gritty Complement to James Bond in the 1960s

Ian Fleming's James Bond book series struck gold in cinema with the casting of Sean Connery as the tough but infectiously charming international spy, who launched this active franchise in 1962 with Dr. No. As a family enterprise, then run by the late producer Albert R. Broccoli and now his daughter Barbara Broccoli, 007 has been in steady hands, no matter who's ordering martinis on the screen. With their miraculous breakthrough of having the movies stand alongside the quality of the books, Broccoli's co-producer, Harry Saltzman, sought to maintain a permanent residence in the spy universe by adapting another world-renowned agent to the screen.

Before the Craig era flipped the script by turning the Bond series into a dark and brooding meditation on the genre, author Len Deighton penned the anti-James Bond in the Harry Palmer novel series. Looking to capitalize on the spy trend, Saltzman optioned Deighton's first Palmer book, The Ipcress File, for the screen, and hired another British icon in Michael Caine, who would become no stranger to the crime/thriller genre as the star of Get Carter, to complement the Bond franchise. Directed by Sidney J. Furie, the 1965 film adaptation of The Ipcress File, featuring various crew members from Bond productions (including production designer Ken Adam and composer John Barry), was inspired by kitchen sink realism, a British movement in theater and cinema about the struggles of working-class folk.

Imagine The Ipcress File as if Mike Leigh directed a Bond movie--a radical departure from the swashbuckling adventures and daring exploits of the Connery films of the '60s. There is nothing glamorous about Harry Palmer's line of work, as the spy trade is presented as grueling labor, and the clean-cut morality of good triumphing over evil is much more ambiguous in this series. Caine, who could be seamlessly charismatic without pause, is purposefully restrained compared to Connery. The Ipcress File, following Palmer's investigation of the kidnapping and brainwashing of British scientists, infuses the hard-boiled sentiments of classic film noir against the backdrop of the Swinging '60s. The glossy Hollywood sheen of From Russia With Love and Thunderball is replaced with a grainy, guerrilla, visual aesthetic. Although the film's tone and style are a jarring contrast to Bond, they exist to complement each other, something Saltzman recognized and hoped audiences would connect with.

The Harry Palmer Series Failed to Match the Longevity of James Bond

While The Ipcress File promised to be the anti-Bond, Saltzman couldn't resist expanding the Harry Palmer universe following the film's widespread acclaim with critics and audiences. Two sequels, based on Len Deighton's books, were rolled out immediately, Funeral in Berlin and Billion Dollar Brain, with diminishing returns. Even though the former was directed by staple Bond director Guy Hamilton and the latter was envisioned by daring iconoclast Ken Russell, they failed to capture the magic of The Ipcress File. Decades later, the franchise returned in Made-for-Television form without contributions from Saltzman or Deighton. Michael Caine, however, the ultimate workhouse throughout his legendarily prolific career, reprised his role as Harry Palmer in the forgotten TV movies.

The Harry Palmer legacy lived on, with and without Michael Caine. An Ipcress File TV series aired in Great Britain in 2022 starring Joe Cole as Harry Palmer. In Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third installment of the James Bond parody franchise that was temporarily more popular and culturally seismic than Bond himself, Caine played Austin's father, Nigel, who Mike Myers modeled after Harry Palmer. From the outset, it was evident that the bold direction Harry Saltzman wanted to push Len Deighton's series toward was incompatible with the franchise apparatus. You can inspire a mainstream audience to check out a grounded riff on James Bond once, but it's not a world most viewers will be clamoring to explore in future installments. While the Bond films may seem trivial, they are the highest class of escapist entertainment.

