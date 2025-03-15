Michael Caine’s love for the craft of acting has endured for nearly seven decades. Whether he plays a philandering husband in a prestige picture like Hannah and Her Sisters or accepts a paycheck gig as a villain in the action disaster On Deadly Ground, Caine brings his seasoned gravitas to work. Yet, out of the hundreds of films he appeared in over his long and illustrious career, the Oscar-winning actor has never once sat down to watch his part in 1987’s Jaws: The Revenge.

The terrifying shark franchise had long since been removed from Steven Spielberg’s 1975 masterpiece that gave birth to the summer blockbuster in Hollywood. Subpar sequels failed to recapture the psychological suspense and memorable characters that made the original such a significant piece of motion picture history. Though the fourth installment suffered from the law of diminishing returns with critics and audiences, Caine has no regrets about accepting a leading role in the sequel.

‘Jaws: The Revenge’ Has the Strangest Story in the Franchise